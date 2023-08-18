Demi Lovato Releases Anthemic Rock Version of Her Hit 'Confident'

The singer shared another single off their upcoming album of rock-inspired re-recordings on Friday

By
Sadie Bell
sadie bell
Sadie Bell
Sadie Bell is a Digital News Writer on the Music team at PEOPLE. She joined PEOPLE in 2023. Her work has previously appeared in Alternative Press, Billboard, NYLON, Rolling Stone, and Thrillist.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 18, 2023 05:25PM EDT


Demi Lovato sounds more confident than ever. 

The singer, 30, is gearing up to release her album REVAMPED on Sept. 15 via Island Records, which gives 10 of their biggest songs to date a rock twist. On Friday, they shared the heavy, new cut of their hit “Confident.” 

The fan-favorite song originally appeared on their 2015 album of the same name and topped the Dance Club Songs Chart at the time. It has since been certified 4x Platinum. 

On the new version, the recording artist, who goes by she/her and they/them pronouns, exhibits a self-assured, brazen attitude. Their vocals soar over the track, which features new production from Warren "Oak" Felder, Keith "Ten4" Sorrells and Alex Nice and includes percussion that sounds fiercer than ever. 

Demi Lovato Releases Anthemic Rock Version of Her Hit âConfidentâ
Demi Lovato.

Courtesy of Island Records

As the hitmaker belts out a vocal run after singing, “So you say I'm complicated / But you've had me underrated,” in the bridge, they prove there’s really nothing “wrong with being confident.”

“Confident (Rock Version)” is the latest single off REVAMPED, which features all new vocals and production on each track. It follows the release of “Sorry Not Sorry (Rock Version)," which features rock icon Slash and dropped when they announced the album in July. Earlier this year, the former Disney Channel star also shared “Heart Attack (Rock Version)” and “Cool for the Summer (Rock Version).” 

Lovato shared a statement about the upcoming project in a press release when she first announced it. The Grammy nominee said, “With REVAMPED, I wanted to pay homage to the songs that resonated the most with fans and played a big role in my career by breathing an exciting new life into them.”

“Creating this project has been incredibly fun and allowed me to express my passion for rock music in a new way, and I feel so much closer to my older music because of it. I can’t wait for everyone to hear more!” the pop-punk star continued.

Demi Lovato Releases Anthemic Rock Version of Her Hit âConfidentâ
Demi Lovato.

Angelo Kritikos

In June, on the one-year anniversary of the Supreme Court's decision to end the constitutional right to abortion in the United States, the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer also shared the angsty single "Swine."

Of the powerful song, they said in a press release, "I want this song to empower not only the birthing people of this country, but everyone who stands up for equality, to embrace their agency and fight for a world where every person's right to make decisions about their own body is honored."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Lovato released their eighth studio album HOLY FVCK in 2022, which saw them stray from the mainstream pop sound they've become known for and explore their rock and pop-punk roots. 

The HOLY FVCK Tour is the first time she performed many of the songs that appear on REVAMPED

The singer has called her most recent era their “most fulfilling yet.” 

When announcing HOLY FVCK last year, they said, "Never have I been more sure of myself and my music, and this record speaks that for itself."

Related Articles
Charlie Puth visits SiriusXM Studios on May 03, 2023 in New York City
Charlie Puth Yearns for 'Lipstick' on His Neck on Sexy New Single
Addison Rae, Cecilia Cantarano and Charli XCX attend the Pandora ME London Launch Event
Addison Rae Teams Up with Charli XCX for '2 Die 4' Collaboration as She Shares Debut EP 'AR'
Jack Antonoff attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards
Jack Antonoff Says Taylor Swift Was the First Person to Recognize Him as a Producer
AJ McLean attends the We The Best Foundation Golf Classic VIP Reception at The Swan on July 19, 2023
AJ McLean Talks 'Rebirth' of the Backstreet Boys and the Band Rocking Cancún in 2024 (Exclusive)
Pink P!nk iHeartRadio 03 27 23 Britney Spears Once Upon a Time In Hollywood 07 22 19
Pink Shows Support for Britney Spears by Changing Lyrics of Hit Song: 'Sweet Britney Spears'
Fat Joe and Drake
Fat Joe Receives Socks from Drake After Jokingly Saying He 'Might Be Jealous' of the Rapper
Maggie Rogers arrives at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival, ane Fonda attends the premiere of "Book Club: The Next Chapter"
Maggie Rogers Reacts to Jane Fonda's Fangirling: 'Wanna Drink Martinis and Talk About Environmental Policy?'
Troye Sivan visits the SiriusXM, Kelly Clarkson visits SiriusXM's 'The Howard Stern Show' at the SiriusXM Studios on June 21, 2023
Troye Sivan Admits He Trolled Kelly Clarkson over Misheard Lyric, Says He Likes to Lie on the Internet
Jerry Moss speaks onstage at the Songwriters Hall of Fame 43rd Annual induction and awards at The New York Marriott Marquis on June 14, 2012 in New York City.
Jerry Moss, Co-Founder of A&M Records, Dead at 88
MILEYS NEW YEARS EVE PARTY -- Pictured: Miley Cyrus
​​Miley Cyrus Announces New Single 'Used to Be Young,' Dedicated to Her 'Loyal Fans'
Rapper RaRa attends Spotify Open House Mixer at The Gathering Spot on August 7, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Rapper Young Capone, aka Dopeboy Ra, Dead, Rep Confirms: 'Rest Easy'
Selena Gomez Celebrates 31st Birthday With Paris Hilton, Christina Aguilera
Selena Gomez Announces First New Music in Nearly a Year with 'Single Soon'
Max Weinberg and Bruce Springsteen perform at Autodromo Nazionale Monza
Bruce Springsteen Postpones Philadelphia Shows Due to 'Being Taken Ill'
Charli XCX Releases Music Video for Barbie Track âSpeed Drive
Go for a Chaotic Ride with Charli XCX in Music Video for 'Barbie' Track 'Speed Drive'
Idina Menzel Says She's Embracing Her 'Big, Bold Emotions' on New Album 'Drama Queen'
Idina Menzel Wants to Show 'Gratitude' to the LGBTQ+ Community with New Album 'Drama Queen' (Exclusive)
Lily Allen seen leaving the Duke of York's Theatre after her performance in "The Pillowman" on August 08, 2023
Lily Allen Says Her Dad Thought She 'Went Missing,' Called the Cops When She Lost Her Virginity at 12