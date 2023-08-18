Demi Lovato Releases Anthemic Rock Version of Her Hit 'Confident'



Demi Lovato sounds more confident than ever.

The singer, 30, is gearing up to release her album REVAMPED on Sept. 15 via Island Records, which gives 10 of their biggest songs to date a rock twist. On Friday, they shared the heavy, new cut of their hit “Confident.”

The fan-favorite song originally appeared on their 2015 album of the same name and topped the Dance Club Songs Chart at the time. It has since been certified 4x Platinum.

On the new version, the recording artist, who goes by she/her and they/them pronouns, exhibits a self-assured, brazen attitude. Their vocals soar over the track, which features new production from Warren "Oak" Felder, Keith "Ten4" Sorrells and Alex Nice and includes percussion that sounds fiercer than ever.

Demi Lovato. Courtesy of Island Records

As the hitmaker belts out a vocal run after singing, “So you say I'm complicated / But you've had me underrated,” in the bridge, they prove there’s really nothing “wrong with being confident.”

“Confident (Rock Version)” is the latest single off REVAMPED, which features all new vocals and production on each track. It follows the release of “Sorry Not Sorry (Rock Version)," which features rock icon Slash and dropped when they announced the album in July. Earlier this year, the former Disney Channel star also shared “Heart Attack (Rock Version)” and “Cool for the Summer (Rock Version).”

Lovato shared a statement about the upcoming project in a press release when she first announced it. The Grammy nominee said, “With REVAMPED, I wanted to pay homage to the songs that resonated the most with fans and played a big role in my career by breathing an exciting new life into them.”

“Creating this project has been incredibly fun and allowed me to express my passion for rock music in a new way, and I feel so much closer to my older music because of it. I can’t wait for everyone to hear more!” the pop-punk star continued.

Demi Lovato. Angelo Kritikos

In June, on the one-year anniversary of the Supreme Court's decision to end the constitutional right to abortion in the United States, the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer also shared the angsty single "Swine."

Of the powerful song, they said in a press release, "I want this song to empower not only the birthing people of this country, but everyone who stands up for equality, to embrace their agency and fight for a world where every person's right to make decisions about their own body is honored."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Lovato released their eighth studio album HOLY FVCK in 2022, which saw them stray from the mainstream pop sound they've become known for and explore their rock and pop-punk roots.

The HOLY FVCK Tour is the first time she performed many of the songs that appear on REVAMPED.

The singer has called her most recent era their “most fulfilling yet.”

When announcing HOLY FVCK last year, they said, "Never have I been more sure of myself and my music, and this record speaks that for itself."