Gender identities can evolve for numerous reasons, and Demi Lovato is sharing hers.

The "Cool for the Summer" singer-songwriter opened up to GQ Hype Spain about why she decided to re-adopt she/her pronouns in addition to they/them pronouns last year after announcing her nonbinary identity in 2021.

“I constantly had to educate people and explain why I identified with those pronouns. It was absolutely exhausting,” said Lovato, 30, in the interview, translated from Spanish to English. “I just got tired. But for that very reason I know that it is important to continue spreading the word.”

She also spoke about wishing there were more gender-neutral spaces for both artists and other people alike: “I face this every day. For example, in public toilets. Having to access the women's bathroom, even though I don't completely identify with it."

Demi Lovato. Kevin Mazur/Getty for The Recording Academy

Lovato continued, "Or it also happens when filling out forms, such as government documents or any other where you have to specify your gender. You only have two options, male and female, and I feel like none of that makes sense to me."

"I see myself conditioned to choose a woman because there are no more," added the Grammy nominee. "I think this has to change. Hopefully with time there will be more options."

During the introduction to an episode of the 4D with Demi Lovato podcast released in May 2021, Lovato came out as non-binary before diving into a personal conversation with Alok Vaid-Menon, a gender non-conforming writer and performer.

"Over the past year-and-a-half, I've been doing some healing and self-reflective work. And through this work, I've had the revelation that I identify as non-binary. With that said, I'll be officially changing my pronouns to they/them," said Lovato.

Added the former Disney star: "I feel that this best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am, and am still discovering."

Demi Lovato. Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty

In May 2022, Lovato added "she/her" back into her Instagram profile alongside "they/them. About two months later, she opened up about the decision in a conversation with Tamara Dhia on the Spout podcast.

In response to Dhia asking Lovato to explain the concept of chosen pronouns like they/them, the "29" singer-songwriter said, "Yeah, so, they/them is... I've actually adopted the pronouns of she/her again."

She continued, "For me, I'm such a fluid person that ... I felt like, especially last year, my energy was balanced in my masculine and feminine energy so that when I was faced with the choice of walking into a bathroom and it said 'women' and 'men,' I didn't feel like there was a bathroom for me because I didn't feel necessarily like a woman. I didn't feel like a man. I just felt like a human."

"That's what they/them is about for me. It's just about, like, feeling human at your core," Lovato explained. "Recently, I've been feeling more feminine, and so I've adopted she/ her again. But I think what's important is, like, nobody's perfect. Everyone messes up pronouns at some point, and especially when people are learning. It's just all about respect."

