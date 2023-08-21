Demi Lovato's Birthday Cupcakes Feature a Hilarious Nod to Meme 'Poot Lovato'

The singer embraced the meme, which is a product of a washed-out photo that was edited

Published on August 21, 2023 02:13PM EDT
Demi Lovato birthday cake tiktok poot cupcakes SiruisXM
Demi Lovato celebrated her 31st birthday with Poot Lovato cakes. Photo:

Santiago Felipe/Getty Images; Demi Lovato/Tiktok

Demi Lovato wins the prize for "most hilarious" birthday cake.

On Sunday, the “Sorry Not Sorry" singer celebrated her birthday with friends and family — and an edible tribute to her iconic meme and fake "twin-sister," Poot Lovato.

The pop star, 31, posted a video showcasing her birthday cakes on TikTok on Sunday, and one of the desserts took her followers by surprise.

“So I just want to show you guys my cakes,” Lovato said in the clip.

Demi Lovato birthday cake 08 20 23

Demi Lovato/TikTok

First, the "La La Land" singer showed a glitzy, heart-shaped “31” cake. “This one is so gorgeous,” she said.

“This one is so cute,” she continued, panning the camera to a rainbow-themed cookie cake that read “Demi” and “Happy Birthday.”

Demi Lovato birthday cake 08 20 23

Demi Lovato/TikTok

Finally, she delivered the punch line, panning over to cupcakes covered in photos of Poot, saying, “And this one is so Poot" — a pun that received a hearty laugh from friends off-screen.

The “Confident” singer captioned the video, “FREE POOT 😂,” a nod to the Tumblr-born character’s fictional backstory as Lovato’s long-lost twin sister who has spent her entire life locked away in a basement. The meme and faux story is a product of a washed-out photo of the singer that was edited to look unsettling; she first took the internet by storm in 2015.

Fans of Lovato reacted to Poot’s epic return in the comments.

“I’m glad your friends don’t let u forget poot,” one commenter wrote, and another assured the singer that they "will always love" the meme.

Demi Lovato birthday cake 08 20 23

Demi Lovato/TikTok

“PLEASE NOT THE POOT-CAKES 😭😭,” one user commented.

Still others sent the “Cool for the Summer” singer love on her — and Poot’s — special day. “Happy birthday to you and Poot (pls let her out my god),” one commenter wrote.

Now, at 31, Lovato has embraced the "Poot" joke completely.

“When Poot went viral, that actually sucked because I thought that was a real picture of me,” she told Harper’s BAZAAR in July. “And I was like, ‘Oh, no. That’s a really bad angle.’ But Poot was photoshopped. Later, I felt better about it because I realized that wasn’t my face.”

“But it was definitely weird when it went viral,” she said, adding that “it’s really funny to look back on.”

