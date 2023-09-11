Demi Lovato Says She Was 'Nervous' Meeting Boyfriend Jutes: 'The Hottest Guy Just Walked In' (Exclusive)

The singer appears on a new episode of the 'LadyGang' podcast that hits streaming on Tuesday

Published on September 11, 2023 11:00AM EDT

Demi Lovato may be a “Confident” rocker, but the only thing she felt was butterflies when she met their boyfriend Jutes

The singer, 31, (who uses she/they pronouns) appears on an episode of the PodcastOne podcast LadyGang that hits streaming on Tuesday to talk about their relationship and more. In a clip shared exclusively with PEOPLE, the pop-punk star opens up about the moment she met her beau, 32, whom she has been in a romantic relationship with for one year. 

The “29” singer-songwriter shared just how “nervous” they were meeting the musician (whose real name is Jordan Lutes) while working on their 2022 album HOLY FVCK.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Jutes (L) and Demi Lovato attend the Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald & Craig Kallmanat at The Beverly Hilton on February 04, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage)
Jutes and Demi Lovato. Kayla Oaddams/WireImage

“The way that I met my boyfriend was actually in a session,” the performer told hosts Keltie Knight, Becca Tobin and Jac Vanek. “He is a musician himself, but he also co-writes on other people’s music. So he came into the session and I literally was like, ‘Who is this guy?’”

“I texted my friends and was like, ‘Oh my God, the hottest guy just walked In. I am so nervous. I don’t know what to do with myself,” they continued while gushing. 

She explained that because of how professional the Canadian recording artist was, it took “a couple months” for them to become romantically involved. “He was just so focused on the music,” Lovato said. “So we were friends for a while and then told each other how we felt.”

Demi Lovato and Jutes attend Operation Smile's 11th annual Celebrity Ski & Smile Challenge presented by Alphapals, Barefoot Dreams and the St. Regis Deer Valley on April 01, 2023
Jutes and Demi Lovato.

Alex Goodlett/Getty

The “Cool For the Summer” artist also spoke about how starting out as friends has only helped their relationship. “I’ve dealt with that in the past of people having different motives and it’s just such a let down,” she adds. “So I think when you’re able to build that friendship with someone, the trust is there that you don’t really always get when you first start dating somebody. Dating can be scary.” 

The two rock artists have been an item since early August 2022. PEOPLE confirmed the new romance at the time, with a source revealing, "It's a really happy and healthy relationship. He's a super great guy."

The couple recently celebrated Lovato’s birthday together in August, with Jutes sharing a heartfelt tribute to the “SWINE” singer on Instagram

Along with a carousel of intimate photos and videos of the pair, Jutes wrote, “happy birthday to my best friend. you’re obvs the most beautiful and talented person to ever do it. but more importantly you’re weird af and u make me cry laughing.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

“i didn’t know the perfect person existed until i met u. but now that i do, i’m gunna spend the rest of my life protecting u and doing whatever i can to squeeze another smile n belly laugh outta u,” he continued. “i couldn’t be more proud to call u my baby. hope u have the best bday ever 🖤😘 i love u.”

The former Disney Channel star replied in the comments: “Oh my God.. BABY!!! This is the sweetest f---ing caption!! You make my life infinitely better and I don’t know what I would do without you. Thank you for making this day so special, for being the best boyfriend in the universe and for making my dreams come true by falling in love with the perfect human and finding my soulmate. I am so beyond lucky to have you. Thank you baby. I love you. 🖤🖤🖤” 

The “Sorry Not Sorry” artist also recently spoke about her beau on SiriusXM's The Morning Mash Up in July. “I'm super happy, and he's my best friend,” they said. 

