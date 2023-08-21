Demi Lovato and Manager Scooter Braun Part Ways After 4 Years Together: Source

The decision comes after Braun called Lovato 'ONE OF THE KINDEST SOULS OUT THERE' on their birthday

By
Angel Saunders
Angel Saunders
Angel Saunders has been a writer at PEOPLE since 2023. She’s previously worked at iHeartMedia, IndieWire, and REVOLT.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 21, 2023 08:54PM EDT
Demi Lovato and Scooter Braun
Demi Lovato and Scooter Braun. Photo:

 Jason Koerner/Getty; Michael Tran/Getty

Demi Lovato and their manager, Scooter Braun, called their professional relationship quits.

On Monday, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer, 31, has parted ways with the talent manager, 42, who also manages Justin Bieber.

However, Braun and Lovato — who turned 31 on Sunday — appear to still be amicable.

Scooter Braun wishes Demi Lovato happy birthday
Scooter Braun wishes Demi Lovato happy birthday in 2023.

Scooter Braun/ Instagram

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ONE OF THE KINDEST SOULS OUT THERE. HAPPY BDAY @DDLOVATO!!” Braun wrote on an Instagram Story post. He included a photo of the “Cool for the Summer” singer smiling while wrapped in a colorful blanket getting glammed up. 

Braun’s list of A-list clientele includes Bieber, Ariana Grande, Tori Kelly, Ashley Graham and Dan + Shay.

Demi Lovato and Scooter Braun
Demi Lovato and Scooter Braun.

Santiago Felipe/Getty; Rich Fury/Getty

Lovato and Braun connected about a year after her near-fatal overdose in 2018. “Dreams came true for me. I officially have a NEW MANAGER. And not just any manager but the one and only Scooter Braun. Couldn’t be happier, inspired and excited to begin this next chapter. Thank you for believing in me and for being a part of this new journey,” Lovato announced via Instagram in 2019.

In 2021, the Disney Channel alum opened up about the overdose in her docuseries Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil, which featured an interview with Braun, who said he initially wasn’t set on working with her. “We had a plan for not only how we were going to say no but who we were going to recommend,” he recalled during the YouTube Originals documentary. He added that after the two met, he was able to come up with a plan of action. 

Scooter Braun and Demi Lovato attend the OBB Premiere Event for YouTube Originals Docuseries "Demi Lovato: Dancing With The Devil"
Scooter Braun and Demi Lovato attend the OBB Premiere Event for YouTube Originals Docuseries 'Demi Lovato: Dancing With The Devil'.

Rich Fury/Getty Images for OBB Media

“She didn’t need a manager, she needed a friend. She needed someone who knew what to do but didn’t need her to work,” Braun added. 

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In July, Lovato announced plans to release REVAMPED as she explores her "passion for rock music." The new album will be released on Sept. 15.

“With REVAMPED, I wanted to pay homage to the songs that resonated the most with fans and played a big role in my career by breathing an exciting new life into them," Lovato said in a statement. "Creating this project has been incredibly fun and allowed me to express my passion for rock music in a new way, and I feel so much closer to my older music because of it. I can’t wait for everyone to hear more!”

Related Articles
Demi Lovato Releases Anthemic Rock Version of Her Hit âConfidentâ
Demi Lovato Releases Anthemic Rock Version of Her Hit 'Confident'
Demi Lovatoâs Boyfriend Jutes Shares Sweet Birthday Note to Celebrate Her 31st
Demi Lovato's Boyfriend Jutes Shares Sweet Birthday Tribute to Her: 'The Most Beautiful and Talented'
Demi Lovato press art
Demi Lovato Shares 'Sorry Not Sorry (Rock Version)' Featuring Slash, Announces New Album 'Revamped'
Demi Lovato visits SiriusXM Studios
Demi Lovato Reveals How She Came Out to Her Parents: 'It Took Me Until I Was 25'
Demi Lovato and Jutes attend Operation Smile's 11th annual Celebrity Ski & Smile Challenge presented by Alphapals, Barefoot Dreams and the St. Regis Deer Valley on April 01, 2023
Demi Lovato Says She's 'So Happy' with Boyfriend Jutes and Reveals Who Made the First Move
Demi Lovato visits SiriusXM Studios
Demi Lovato Says She Still Has Vision, Hearing Impairment After 2018 Overdose: A 'Constant Reminder'
Kelly, Scooter, and Taylor
Kelly Clarkson Says Scooter Braun 'Took Offense' After She Encouraged Taylor Swift to Re-Record Her Music
Jutes; Demi Lovato
Who Is Demi Lovato's Boyfriend? All About Jutes
Demi Lovato Says She'll Write a 'Bunch of Sappy Love Songs' for Next Album: 'I'm So Happy'
Demi Lovato Says She'll Write a 'Bunch of Sappy Love Songs' for Her Next Album: 'I'm So Happy'
demi lovato, jute
Demi Lovato Posts Sweet Birthday Tribute to Boyfriend Jutes: 'You're a Literal Dream Come True'
Demi Lovato Instagram
Demi Lovato Celebrates 4/20 in L.A. After Controversial Choice to Smoke Weed and Drink 'in Moderation'
demi lovato
From Nearly Dying to Healing from Sexual Assault: Everything Demi Lovato Shares in Her Docuseries
Demi Lovato is seen at "Jimmy Kimmel Live"
Demi Lovato Is in a 'Happy and Healthy Relationship' with New Musician Boyfriend: Source
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1667 -- Pictured: Musical guest Demi Lovato performs on Thursday, June 9, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Demi Lovato Thanks Fans Who Helped Her Sing at Concert amid Illness: 'Love You More Than You Know'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CmkpaJDrKpI/?hl=en. Demi Lovato/Instagram
Demi Lovato Shares Sweet Kiss with Boyfriend Jutes at Disneyland on Christmas Eve: 'Love U So Much'
Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato Says She Needed to 'Essentially Die to Wake Up' and Feels More 'In Control' of Her Life