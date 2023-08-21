Demi Lovato and Manager Scooter Braun Part Ways After 4 Years Together: Source

Demi Lovato and their manager, Scooter Braun, called their professional relationship quits.

On Monday, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer, 31, has parted ways with the talent manager, 42, who also manages Justin Bieber.

However, Braun and Lovato — who turned 31 on Sunday — appear to still be amicable.

Scooter Braun wishes Demi Lovato happy birthday in 2023. Scooter Braun/ Instagram

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ONE OF THE KINDEST SOULS OUT THERE. HAPPY BDAY @DDLOVATO!!” Braun wrote on an Instagram Story post. He included a photo of the “Cool for the Summer” singer smiling while wrapped in a colorful blanket getting glammed up.

Braun’s list of A-list clientele includes Bieber, Ariana Grande, Tori Kelly, Ashley Graham and Dan + Shay.



Demi Lovato and Scooter Braun. Santiago Felipe/Getty; Rich Fury/Getty

Lovato and Braun connected about a year after her near-fatal overdose in 2018. “Dreams came true for me. I officially have a NEW MANAGER. And not just any manager but the one and only Scooter Braun. Couldn’t be happier, inspired and excited to begin this next chapter. Thank you for believing in me and for being a part of this new journey,” Lovato announced via Instagram in 2019.

In 2021, the Disney Channel alum opened up about the overdose in her docuseries Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil, which featured an interview with Braun, who said he initially wasn’t set on working with her. “We had a plan for not only how we were going to say no but who we were going to recommend,” he recalled during the YouTube Originals documentary. He added that after the two met, he was able to come up with a plan of action.

Scooter Braun and Demi Lovato attend the OBB Premiere Event for YouTube Originals Docuseries 'Demi Lovato: Dancing With The Devil'. Rich Fury/Getty Images for OBB Media

“She didn’t need a manager, she needed a friend. She needed someone who knew what to do but didn’t need her to work,” Braun added.

In July, Lovato announced plans to release REVAMPED as she explores her "passion for rock music." The new album will be released on Sept. 15.

“With REVAMPED, I wanted to pay homage to the songs that resonated the most with fans and played a big role in my career by breathing an exciting new life into them," Lovato said in a statement. "Creating this project has been incredibly fun and allowed me to express my passion for rock music in a new way, and I feel so much closer to my older music because of it. I can’t wait for everyone to hear more!”