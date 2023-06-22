Demi Lovato Drops Angsty Pro-Choice Song 'Swine' on 1-Year Anniversary of Roe v. Wade's Overturn

All profits for "Swine" — which is out now — will be donated to the Reproductive Justice Fund at the Demi Lovato Foundation

Published on June 22, 2023 06:30PM EDT

In light of the one-year anniversary of the Supreme Court's decision to end the constitutional right to abortion in the United States, Demi Lovato is speaking her mind.

On Thursday, Lovato released her newest song "Swine" and for one year, profits from the song will be donated to the Reproductive Justice Fund at the Demi Lovato Foundation. The funds will then be directed to three non-profit organizations: NARAL Pro-Choice America, Plan C, and The National Network of Abortion Funds.

"It's been one year since the Supreme Court's decision to dismantle the constitutional right to a safe abortion, and although the path forward will be challenging, we must continue to be united in our fight for reproductive justice," the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer, 30, said in a press release. "I created ‘SWINE’ to amplify the voices of those who advocate for choice and bodily autonomy."

Demi Lovato attends the Boss Spring/Summer 2023 Miami Runway Show at One Herald Plaza on March 15, 2023

Jason Koerner/Getty

They added, "I want this song to empower not only the birthing people of this country, but everyone who stands up for equality, to embrace their agency and fight for a world where every person's right to make decisions about their own body is honored."

In the music video, Lovato appears in front of a table of men who seemingly represent the Supreme Court as she leads a revolution. At one point, she takes a document they signed and rips it apart — causing a group of people to rage and cheer her on.

"My life, my voice/My rights, my choice/It's mine, or I'm just swine," she sings. "My blood, my loins/My lungs, my noise/It's mine, or I'm just swine."

The "Heart Attack" singer also created a resource center on her website, including a map that displays the status of abortion rights in each state at the current moment. There are also resources from Planned Parenthood on topics such as how to access an abortion in your area, a hotline to dial if you need immediate support, what funds may be available for you and how to access abortion pills. There is also a space for others to tell their story.

In June of last year, the 6-to-3 ruling reversed nearly 50 years of precedent and completely changed the landscape of women's reproductive rights by giving individual states the power to decide whether to allow the procedure. Since then, abortion has been banned in 14 states including Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, Kentucky and more.

Demi Lovato attends Operation Smile's 11th annual Celebrity Ski & Smile Challenge presented by Alphapals, Barefoot Dreams and the St. Regis Deer Valley on April 01, 2023
Demi Lovato in April 2023.

Alex Goodlett/Getty

"We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled," Justice Samuel Alito wrote in the majority opinion. "The Constitution makes no reference to abortion, and no such right is implicitly protected by any constitutional provision."

"It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people's elected representatives," Alito wrote. The 78-page opinion was backed by Justices Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett, three of whom were appointed by President Trump.

The process of overturning Roe v. Wade began when Mississippi's ban on abortions after 15 weeks was struck down by a federal court. The state then asked the Supreme Court to either overturn Roe v. Wade or allow states to pass pre-viability abortion bans.

In the last year, several celebrities have spoken out about the decision including Paris Hilton, Halsey and Phoebe Bridgers.

"Swine" is out now.

