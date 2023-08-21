Demi Lovato’s Boyfriend Jutes Shares Sweet Birthday Tribute to Her: 'The Most Beautiful and Talented'

Demi Lovato’s boyfriend Jutes made sure the singer had the sweetest birthday possible.

The pop-punk star (who uses she/they pronouns) turned 31 on Sunday and their boyfriend, 31, celebrated by sharing a heartfelt birthday tribute on Instagram.

Jutes, whose full name is Jordan Lutes, shared a carousel of intimate selfies of the two of them together and silly behind-the-scenes videos to express just how special he thinks the singer is. In the caption he wrote, “happy birthday to my best friend. you’re obvs the most beautiful and talented person to ever do it. but more importantly you’re weird af and u make me cry laughing.”

The Canadian artist, who met the pop-punk star while working on their 2022 album HOLY FVCK, also shouted out their talents. “your heart has changed lives all over the planet… especially some dude from a farm in canada who wound up in your session over a year ago,” he continued.

“i didn’t know the perfect person existed until i met u. but now that i do, i’m gunna spend the rest of my life protecting u and doing whatever i can to squeeze another smile n belly laugh outta u. i couldn’t be more proud to call u my baby,” Jutes said. “hope u have the best bday ever 🖤😘 i love u.”

The performer replied in the comments: “Oh my god.. BABY!!! This is the sweetest f---ing caption!! You make my life infinitely better and I don’t know what I would do without you. Thank you for making this day so special, for being the best boyfriend in the universe and for making my dreams come true by falling in love with the perfect human and finding my soulmate. I am so beyond lucky to have you. Thank you baby. I love you. 🖤🖤🖤”

The rock musician has been in a romantic relationship with Lovato since early August 2022, and co-wrote several tracks on HOLY FVCK, including “Substance,” “Happy Ending” and “City of Angels.”

When they first started dating, a source revealed to PEOPLE, “It's a really happy and healthy relationship. He's a super great guy.”

Jutes and Demi Lovato. Alex Goodlett/Getty

After the couple celebrated the former Disney Channel star’s 30th birthday last year, a source told PEOPLE that Lovato was feeling “happy and fulfilled” and said Jutes’ “encouragement and respect have helped her immensely.”

The insider explained that the pair have "a lot in common," including the fact that they are both on journeys of sobriety.

In the past year, both Lovato and Jutes have shared insights into their relationship online and in interviews.

The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer recently spoke about her beau on SiriusXM's The Morning Mash Up. “We’re so happy,” they said.

They explained that they work so well because they “became friends first.” The pop-rock singer shared, “We were friends for several months and then we decided to start dating and well, after we told each other how we felt.”

Lovato continued, "We were texting, and he said something, and I was like, I took it one way and he was like, 'OK, if you take it one way, then I know you like me. If you don't, then...' You know that kind of thing? And so, I took it that way and he was like, 'OK, got it.' Yeah, I'm super happy, and he's my best friend.”

