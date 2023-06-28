Delta Plane Lands Without Proper Landing Gear at Charlotte Airport as Passengers and Crew Evacuate Safely

'To the customers on board, please know that your safety is our No. 1 priority — always,' said Delta CEO Ed Bastian

By
Liza Esquibias
Liza Esquibias Author Bio Headshot
Liza Esquibias
Liza Esquibias is an Editorial Intern at PEOPLE.
Published on June 28, 2023 09:53PM EDT
A Delta Airlines plane sits on a runway at Charlotte Douglas International Airport in Charlotte, NC on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 after it landed without landing gear.
Photo:

Jeff Siner/The Charlotte Observer/Tribune News Service via Getty

A Delta Airlines plane landed without its nose gear functioning Wednesday morning after pilots received a “nose gear unsafe” notification, according to a message on Delta’s website.

The flight left the Atlanta airport around 7:25 a.m. EDT and landed an hour and a half later safely in Charlotte, North Carolina. Aboard the Boeing 717 were 96 passengers, three flight attendants and two passengers.

“After a series of maneuvers and ongoing communication with CLT air traffic controllers to further trouble shoot the indication, pilots landed the plane at CLT, with the nose gear up, at 8:58 a.m. EDT,” Delta’s statement read.

During the evacuation after landing, passengers left all their luggage and belongings on the plane and a bus brought them to the terminal, Delta said. Delta Airlines CEO Ed Bastian also expressed gratitude and apologies for the situation in a post on his LinkedIn profile.

A Delta Airlines plane sits on a runway at Charlotte Douglas International Airport in Charlotte, NC on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, after it landed without landing gear

Jeff Siner/The Charlotte Observer/Tribune News Service via Getty

“I want to extend my sincere thanks to the crew of Delta flight 1092 who took such great care of our customers today after the aircraft’s nose gear failed to deploy,” Bastian wrote. "Our crews train extensively for situations like this and I’m proud of their professionalism in landing the aircraft safely."

He continued: "To our customers onboard, please know that your safety is our No. 1 priority – always. We have your back, and our teams are working to get you to your final destination just as quickly as possible. Thanks as always for the trust you place in us.”

Delta confirmed on their website that a team of technical experts are looking into the issue and flight safety teams were immediately sent to remove the plane from the tarmac.

“Delta is fully cooperating with FAA and NTSB investigations. Wednesday afternoon, the plane was still on CLT runway 36L as the investigation continued,” the statement said.

Passengers later took to Twitter to share the aftermath of the fearful landing.

“So this just happened… On Delta flight 1092 and we just landed in Charlotte, without nose gear! The crew was amazing and the pilots landed it smoothly! @Delta," one person wrote.

According to the CLT airport website, the aircraft was removed from the runway at 7:09 p.m. EST Wednesday.

