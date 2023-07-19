2 Hospitalized After Plane Passengers Were Trapped on Tarmac During Las Vegas Heat Wave

Several passengers on a Delta Airlines flight from Las Vegas fell ill after getting trapped on the tarmac during a heat wave.

On Monday, Delta had to cancel Flight 555 from Las Vegas' Harry Reid International Airport to Atlanta after passengers began to get sick on board. At least five passengers passed out.

With temperatures around 111 degrees, grounded passengers began to faint and soil themselves, forcing flight attendants to administer oxygen. First responders used stretchers to wheel passengers and at least one flight attendant off the plane, according to NBC News.

While federal policies mandate that passengers must be allowed off of a plane after three hours of waiting, there are no laws concerning heat.

Twitter user BJ Nemeth wrote that Delta provided the impacted passengers with new tickets for the following morning, two airport meal vouchers, a $1,500 credit, and accommodations for the night.

“We apologize for the experience our customers had on flight 555," the airline tells PEOPLE in a statement. "Delta teams are looking into the circumstances that led to uncomfortable temperatures inside the cabin and we appreciate the efforts of our people and first responders at Harry Reid International.”

Meanwhile, passenger Tashina Green shared her harrowing experience being on the plane with a young child over Instagram. Posting a video of the mayhem in the airport after the passengers were allowed off, including a stretcher wheeling by, Green told her story in the caption.

“After waiting for take-off on the #HarryReidairport tarmac and being informed that corporate canceled the flight, we were in a tough situation,” Green wrote. “We ran out of diapers and food for the baby, making it even more challenging. We had to negotiate with folks in a long line to borrow a car seat from the airline.”

A FOX news field producer on board, Krista Garvin, also tweeted her time on the flight, writing, “What an INSANE experience. First we were delayed because you did not have a flight attendant. Then we finally board and sit for almost 3 hours on a hot plane in 111 degree weather.”

Garvin later updated, “Paramedics are on now. I’ve seen a total of three people wheeled out so far. Oxygen tanks are being pulled out. They said to press your call button if you need medical assistance. Babies are screaming crying. They’re handing out sandwiches to the diabetics.”

Extreme summer heat has created similar circumstances in the past. In 2017, a baby went limp on a sweltering United Airlines flight, The attendants assured the mother that the cabin would cool once the plane was in the air, but the heat was already too much for the child, PEOPLE reported at the time. He lost consciousness while in his mother’s arms.

“A mother knows, I heard a cry from him I have never heard before and I saw a skin color I’d never seen,” France said on Inside Edition. “And then he just stopped crying and went limp in my arms.”

