Kegan Anthony Kline, a man who admitted to communicating with Liberty “Libby” German, one of two teenagers killed while on a hike in Delphi, Ind., in 2017, was sentenced Thursday to 40 years in prison for a host of charges unrelated to the murders including child pornography and child exploitation.

Kline, who was eventually cleared in connection to the best friends’ murders, acknowledged using the Snapchat and Instagram handle "anthony_shots" to talk with Libby, 14, while maintaining his innocence in their deaths. He was never named as a suspect in their case, Fox59 reported.

Richard Allen has since been charged with the girls' murders, and in June he allegedly confessed to their killings in a jail call with his wife, authorities have said.

Libby and her best friend, Abigail "Abby" Williams, 13, were reported missing Feb. 13, 2017 after they went on a hike by themselves at Monon High Bridge, an abandoned railroad hiking trail, and never met their families back at the designated pickup location. On the hike, Liberty shared a photo of Abigail crossing a bridge on Snapchat. Their bodies were found less than 24 hours later — less than a mile from where they were last seen alive.



The case gained national media attention as investigators stumbled upon another child solicitor while looking for the girls’ murderer. While under investigation for the Delphi murders, law enforcement uncovered evidence of Kline’s child-related crimes, leading to more than a dozen charges, Fox59 reported. By the time investigators were done, PEOPLE previously reported, Kline faced 30 criminal charges unrelated to the best friends.



In addition to his "anthony_shots" account, Kline catfished girls all over the country, ages 12 to 18, with the social media account “Emily Ann.”

Kline began catfishing young girls because he was upset that women did not respond to his actual dating profile, Miami County Probation Officer Cathy Knight testified, according to 13WTHR.

"Would you have sex with my dad?" he would ask young girls through Emily Ann, sharing his actual social media page, the outlet reported. Kline amassed more than 100 sexual images, and investigators identified a handful of underage victims among them, according to the outlet.

Kline has continued trying to have conversations about sex with random women while incarcerated, according to court testimony reported by 13WTHR.

Kline pleaded guilty to 25 criminal charges, among them child exploitation, child solicitation, possession of child pornography, identity theft and obstruction of justice, Fox59 reported.

Miami Circuit Court Judge Timothy P. Spahr sentenced Kline to 43 years in prison with three years suspended Thursday. Fox59 reported that Kline was credited for the 1,429 days he has already spent behind bars. Following his release, he will remain on probation another three years, WRTV reported.

Because Kline pleaded guilty to the charges, he cannot appeal his conviction, but he told the judge he does plan to appeal his sentence, 13 WTHR reported.

In court Thursday, Kline wept as he read aloud a prepared apology designed to get a lower sentence from the judge, the outlet reported. “I was in a deep state of depression and shut in my house,” he told the judge, adding: “I made fake profiles because of my loneliness.”

Saying he never planned to meet up with any of the girls, he apologized to “each and every victim,” including the man whose image he had used for the anthony_shots profile. He lamented other bad life choices, including that he had never bothered to get a high school diploma or a driver’s license.



