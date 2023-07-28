Man Who Communicated with Delphi Victim Before Her Killing Gets 40 Years for Child Pornography

Libby German and Abby Williams were found dead in 2017. Investigators cleared Kegan Anthony Kline of their murders but charged him with a host of other child-related crimes

By
Emily Palmer
Emily Palmer, Senior Crime Writer
Emily Palmer
Emily Palmer is a Senior Crime Writer at PEOPLE, where she has been a reporter since 2023. Her work has frequently appeared in The New York Times and Cosmopolitan Magazine.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 28, 2023 05:46PM EDT
abigail-williams1
Abby Williams and Libby German. Photo:

Facebook (2)

Kegan Anthony Kline, a man who admitted to communicating with Liberty “Libby” German, one of two teenagers killed while on a hike in Delphi, Ind., in 2017, was sentenced Thursday to 40 years in prison for a host of charges unrelated to the murders including child pornography and child exploitation.

Kline, who was eventually cleared in connection to the best friends’ murders, acknowledged using the Snapchat and Instagram handle "anthony_shots" to talk with Libby, 14, while maintaining his innocence in their deaths. He was never named as a suspect in their case, Fox59 reported

Richard Allen has since been charged with the girls' murders, and in June he allegedly confessed to their killings in a jail call with his wife, authorities have said.

Libby and her best friend, Abigail "Abby" Williams, 13, were reported missing Feb. 13, 2017 after they went on a hike by themselves at Monon High Bridge, an abandoned railroad hiking trail, and never met their families back at the designated pickup location. On the hike, Liberty shared a photo of Abigail crossing a bridge on Snapchat. Their bodies were found less than 24 hours later — less than a mile from where they were last seen alive.

The case gained national media attention as investigators stumbled upon another child solicitor while looking for the girls’ murderer. While under investigation for the Delphi murders, law enforcement uncovered evidence of Kline’s child-related crimes, leading to more than a dozen charges, Fox59 reported. By the time investigators were done, PEOPLE previously reported, Kline faced 30 criminal charges unrelated to the best friends.

In addition to his "anthony_shots" account, Kline catfished girls all over the country, ages 12 to 18, with the social media account “Emily Ann.” 

Kegan Anthony Kline
Kegan Anthony Kline.

miami county sheriff's office

Kline began catfishing young girls because he was upset that women did not respond to his actual dating profile, Miami County Probation Officer Cathy Knight testified, according to 13WTHR.

"Would you have sex with my dad?" he would ask young girls through Emily Ann, sharing his actual social media page, the outlet reported. Kline amassed more than 100 sexual images, and investigators identified a handful of underage victims among them, according to the outlet. 

Kline has continued trying to have conversations about sex with random women while incarcerated, according to court testimony reported by 13WTHR.

Kline pleaded guilty to 25 criminal charges, among them child exploitation, child solicitation, possession of child pornography, identity theft and obstruction of justice, Fox59 reported. 

Miami Circuit Court Judge Timothy P. Spahr sentenced Kline to 43 years in prison with three years suspended Thursday. Fox59 reported that Kline was credited for the 1,429 days he has already spent behind bars. Following his release, he will remain on probation another three years, WRTV reported

Because Kline pleaded guilty to the charges, he cannot appeal his conviction, but he told the judge he does plan to appeal his sentence, 13 WTHR reported. 

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

In court Thursday, Kline wept as he read aloud a prepared apology designed to get a lower sentence from the judge, the outlet reported. “I was in a deep state of depression and shut in my house,” he told the judge, adding: “I made fake profiles because of my loneliness.”

Saying he never planned to meet up with any of the girls, he apologized to “each and every victim,” including the man whose image he had used for the anthony_shots profile. He lamented other bad life choices, including that he had never bothered to get a high school diploma or a driver’s license.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual abuse, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.

Related Articles
Taylor Schabusiness, who is charged with killing and dismembering her friend, is pictured during her trial in Brown County Circuit Court
Jury Says Woman Who Dismembered Lover After BDSM-Gone-Wrong Is Not Mentally Ill
Daniel Nantz, Geri Johnson
'I'll Just Kill Her': Man Murdered Pregnant Girlfriend He Feared Would Expose Drug Trafficking Network
Brent Seaman
Florida Man Charged Over $35M Ponzi Scheme Targeting Elderly Church Members
Peaches Stergo
36-Year-Old Woman Jailed for 4 Years Over $2.8M Swindle of Elderly Holocaust Survivor
Missing Crypto Millionaire Fernando Perez Algaba Found Dead In Suitcase
Missing Crypto Millionaire, 41, Found by Children Dead and Dismembered in Suitcase in Argentina
Family of Gilgo Beach Murders Suspect Rex Heuermann Returns Home After Police Search
Family of Gilgo Beach Murders Suspect Rex Heuermann Returns Home After Police Search
Footage Shows Okla. Judge Texting, Scrolling Through Facebook During 2-Year-Oldâs Murder Trial
Footage Shows Okla. Judge Texting, Scrolling Through Facebook During 2-Year-Old’s Murder Trial
A Woman Was Murdered, with Remains Found in 3 Separate Suitcases â But Police Don't Know Who She Is
A Woman Was Murdered, with Remains Found in 3 Separate Suitcases — But Police Don't Know Who She Is
Woman Who Disappeared After Calling 911 to Report a Toddler on an Ala. Interstate Has Been Found
Carlee Russell's Attorney Says She's 'Doing Better but She’s Still Dealing with Some Things'
McCurtain county Sheriff office scandal
How a Father-and-Son Tandem of Dogged Journalists Exposed the Racist Rant of an Oklahoma Official
Taylor Schabusiness returns to a Brown County courtroom after attacking her attorney Quinn Jolly, during a hearing in Green Bay, Wis. Feb. 14, 2023
She's Accused of Dismembering Lover After BDSM Sex. Bodycam Reveals Reactions of Officers to Finding Remains
Thomas Middaugh mug shot
Mich. Man Who Admitted to Killing and Dismembering His Neighbor's Dog Gets 60 Days in Jail
Carlethia Carlee Nichole Russell tout.
Police 'Pretty Much' Knew Carlee Russell Had Lied When They Released Info on Searches: 'It Is What It Is'
michael k. williams
Drug Dealer Involved in Death of Michael K. Williams Sentenced to 30 Months in Prison
5-Year-Old Boy Dies After Being Run Over by Father in Indiana
Ind. Boy, 5, Dies After Being Accidentally Run Over by Father in Apartment Parking Lot
Carlee Russell mugshot
Carlee Russell Charged with 2 Misdemeanors in Kidnapping Hoax