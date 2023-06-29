Delphi Murders Suspect Allegedly Confessed on Jailhouse Call with Wife: 'Admits Several Times'

Richard Allen, 50, has pleaded not guilty to the 2017 murders of Liberty "Libby" German, 14, and 13-year-old Abigail "Abby" Williams in Delphi, Ind.

By
Nicole Acosta
Nicole Acosta - Bio photo
Nicole Acosta
Nicole Acosta is a Staff Writer on the Crime team at PEOPLE. She previously worked at Daily Voice and doNYC and is a Mercy College graduate.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 29, 2023 02:09PM EDT
https://www.in.gov/isp/crime-reporting/delphi-homicide-investigation/ Abigail Joyce "Abby" Williams, 13 Delphi Murder victim Suspect: Richard Allen Liberty Rose Lynn "Libby" German, 14 Delphi Murder victim Credit: Indiana State Police
Abigail "Abby" Williams, Richard Allen, and Liberty "Libby" German. Photo: Indiana State Police

The Indiana man accused of killing two teenage girls in 2017 allegedly confessed to the killings during a jailhouse phone call with his wife earlier this year, according to newly unsealed court documents obtained by multiple news outlets. 

Richard Allen, 50, was arrested in Oct. 2022 and faces two counts of murder in connection with the 2017 deaths of 14-year-old Liberty "Libby" German and her best friend, 13-year-old Abigail "Abby" Williams in Delphi, Ind., officials with Indiana State Police previously said. He has pleaded not guilty.

According to court documents unsealed Wednesday by Allen Superior Judge Frances C. Gull, Allen was on an April 3 jailhouse phone call with his wife, Kathy Allen, when he allegedly “admits several times that he killed Abby and Libby,” per the Associated Press, CNN, and ABC News. His wife ended the phone call abruptly, the documents reportedly state.

The documents are part of a motion filed on April 20 by Carroll County prosecutor Nicholas McLeland in an effort to obtain Allen’s mental health records while in custody, ABC News reports.

At a June 15 court hearing, Allen’s defense attorney Brad Rozzi said that any allegedly “incriminating” statements that his client makes should be deemed unreliable due to his declining mental health since being incarcerated in the Westville Correctional Facility, the AP reports. Allen’s lawyers also requested he be transferred to another facility.

On Feb. 13, 2017, the two teens, who were best friends, were reported missing by family after they were dropped off to go hiking near the "Monon High Bridge," an abandoned railroad, PEOPLE previously reported. 

During the hike, Liberty posted a photo to Snapchat of Abigail walking on the bridge alone. The girls were supposed to be picked up by family later that afternoon, but they never showed up to the pickup location.

The girls’ bodies were found nearly 60 feet from the edge of a creek on private property — less than a mile from where they were last seen alive. Police declared they were investigating their deaths as a double homicide.

liberty german and abigail williams
Liberty "Libby" German and Abigail "Abby" Williams. Courtesy Mike and Becky Patty

Days after the girls’ deaths, Indiana State Police released two photos taken from Liberty’s cell phone that showed a man on the trail at around the same time the pair were there.

They also released a brief audio clip of his voice — also pulled from Liberty’s phone — as well as a police sketch of the unknown man, who was later named as the main suspect in the girls' murders.

Allen was allegedly linked to the crime five years later. Authorities said in a redacted probable cause affidavit released in November 2022 that an unspent bullet found at the crime scene was linked to a .40-caliber pistol that Allen owned, and was later recovered during a search of his Delphi home in October 2022, according to the AP. It was also reportedly revealed that the girls’ clothes were found separate from their bodies.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

As outlined in another document unsealed this week, investigators claim the girls’ injuries were “caused by a sharp object,” the AP reports. About a dozen knives, some of which were characterized as double-edged or folding knives, were reportedly seized by police after serving a search warrant at Allen’s home. 

Authorities believe Allen – who allegedly previously told police he was in the area watching fish the afternoon the girls were killed –  ordered Liberty and Abigail "down the hill," before removing them from the bridge to the area where they were killed, according to the newly unsealed documents, which were also obtained by local station WTHR.

Following the release of the documents, Liberty’s sister, Kelsi German, released a statement on Twitter.

“Remember as these documents are being released, that family members and friends of Abby and Libby can see your posts,” the tweet reads.

“Justice for Abigail Williams and Liberty German is what this is about at the end of the day. Don’t let his name be heard more than theirs today or ever.”

Related Articles
Terry Lynn Janway; Jack Janway; Dalton Janway
There Were No Domestic Violence Calls to Jimmie Johnson's In-Laws House Before Murder-Suicide: Police
In this frame taken from police body camera video, Richard Cox, right, is approached by New Haven police officers, June 19, 2022, in New Haven, Conn. Officials in Connecticut said, Wednesday, June 22, 2022, that two New Haven, Conn. Officials in Connecticut said, Wednesday, June 22, 2022, that two New Haven officers have been placed on paid leave and three others were reassigned after Cox was seriously injured in the back of a police van.
2 Conn. Police Officers Fired Over Arrest That Left a Black Man Paralyzed
Timothy Norton
Missouri Man Jailed for Life Over Death of Woman Who Was Caged and Dismembered
Ajike Owens and suspect Susan Lorincz
Fla. Woman Who Shot Mom Through Door in Dispute Over Her Children Won't Be Charged with Murder
Nephew of Jimmie Johnson Killed by Grandmother in Murder-Suicide
Nephew of Jimmie Johnson Killed by Grandmother in Murder-Suicide Was 'Adored' in School, Says Principal
Kimberly Hardy
Boyfriend Accused of Murdering Girlfriend Who Was Undergoing Cancer Treatment After Body Found in Woods
James Wesley Henry mugshot
N.C. Man Accused of Killing Dog by Slashing Her Throat in Random Attack While Owner Played Pickleball
Suspect arrested after 2 women found dead in Diamond Bar senior living facility
Caretaker Charged with Murdering 2 Elderly Women at Assisted Living Facility in California
K'Von M Morgan, Gofundme
‘Still Had His Whole Life Ahead of Him': Boy, 10, Is Killed by Stray Bullets While Watching TV in Bed
Inmate, Joseph Zieler, elbows attorney in face
​​Child Murderer Calls His Lawyer Over, Elbows Him in the Face, Then Gets Sentenced to Death
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 06: Designer Katie Gallagher attends the Katie Gallagher presentation during Spring 2013 Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week at The Standard Hotel on September 6, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Desiree Navarro/WireImage)
Man Charged in Drugging Death of Fashion Designer Kathryn Gallagher and 4 Others in New York City
Jimmie Johnson
NASCAR Driver Jimmie Johnson's In-Laws Found Dead in Murder-Suicide; Police Say Mother-in-Law Is Suspect
Summer and Baby Everett
Ala. Man Sentenced for Killing Pregnant Wife, Unborn Child After Victim Confronted Him About Affair
Bronx County Supreme Courthouse
'House of Horrors’: N.Y. Couple Accused of Abusing & Starving 2 Little Girls, Who Ate Bits of Foam Mattress
Natalie Martin; Blake Linkous
Teen Accused of Murdering Ex-Girlfriend on Senior Trip Allegedly Locked Himself in Room with Body for Hours
Century Rio movie theatre, Albuquerque, New Mexico
Man Shot Dead in New Mexico Movie Theater in Argument Over Seating