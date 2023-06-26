Delaware State Senator Seeks to Become First Transgender Person in Congress

Delaware State Sen. Sarah McBride on Monday announced her run for the state's only U.S. House seat — a campaign that, if successful, would make her the first transgender person in U.S. Congress.

In an announcement video, the 32-year-old Democrat said her commitment "is to the people in Delaware who aren't seen, who don't shout the loudest or fund political campaigns. Parents busy raising their children, seniors worried about paying prescription drugs, and working people struggling to keep up. Everyone deserves a member of Congress who sees them and who respects them."

Delaware's only U.S. House seat is currently occupied by Democrat Lisa Blunt Rochester, who announced last week that she is running for Senate.

In 2020, McBridge made history by becoming the first openly transgender official ever elected to a U.S. state Senate. She had previously become the first openly transgender person to serve in the White House, as an intern in President Barack Obama’s administration beginning in 2012.

In 2016, she spoke at the Democratic National Convention, receiving a standing ovation as the first openly transgender person to address a major party’s convention.

Speaking to PEOPLE in 2020, McBride said her tenure at the White House helped cement her belief in the importance of representation and “having a seat at the table.”

Noting that "gender is not what makes me qualified to be a Senator or what makes me unqualified to be a Senator,” McBride told People (the TV Show!) that she still understood the “profound message” that her campaign and election win can send to the LGBTQ community.

“It reflects a deeper truth that the only way for us to craft solutions that meet the needs of a diverse community is to have the full diversity of that community at the table,” McBride said in the earlier interview. “That's true in business. It's true in technology. And it's certainly true in government.”

Mara Keisling, the executive director of the National Center for Transgender Equality, told PEOPLE in an earlier interview that McBride is "smart, she’s a great public speaker and a great possibility model for young people. And she’s always cared about public service."

McBride's candidacy for Congress comes as transgender people and the greater LGBTQ+ community work to push back against laws in Republican legislatures that target everything from healthcare to education.

According to the ACLU, some 491 anti-LGBTQ bills are now making their way through legislatures across the U.S. and target everything from which restrooms transgender people can use to how they can access medically-necessary health care, like Medicaid.

