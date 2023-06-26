Delaware State Senator Seeks to Become First Transgender Person in Congress

Delaware State Sen. Sarah McBride on Monday announced her run for the state's only U.S. House seat

By
Virginia Chamlee
Virginia Chamlee headshot
Virginia Chamlee
Virginia Chamlee is a Politics Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE for three years. Her work has previously appeared in The Washington Post, Buzzfeed, Eater, and other outlets.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 26, 2023 03:48PM EDT
Sarah McBride attends the "For They Know Not What They Do" - 2019 Tribeca Film Festival at Village East Cinema on April 25, 2019
Sarah McBride . Photo:

Dia Dipasupil/Getty 

Delaware State Sen. Sarah McBride on Monday announced her run for the state's only U.S. House seat — a campaign that, if successful, would make her the first transgender person in U.S. Congress.

In an announcement video, the 32-year-old Democrat said her commitment "is to the people in Delaware who aren't seen, who don't shout the loudest or fund political campaigns. Parents busy raising their children, seniors worried about paying prescription drugs, and working people struggling to keep up. Everyone deserves a member of Congress who sees them and who respects them."

Delaware's only U.S. House seat is currently occupied by Democrat Lisa Blunt Rochester, who announced last week that she is running for Senate.

In 2020, McBridge made history by becoming the first openly transgender official ever elected to a U.S. state Senate. She had previously become the first openly transgender person to serve in the White House, as an intern in President Barack Obama’s administration beginning in 2012.

In 2016, she spoke at the Democratic National Convention, receiving a standing ovation as the first openly transgender person to address a major party’s convention.

Speaking to PEOPLE in 2020, McBride said her tenure at the White House helped cement her belief in the importance of representation and “having a seat at the table.”

Noting that "gender is not what makes me qualified to be a Senator or what makes me unqualified to be a Senator,” McBride told People (the TV Show!) that she still understood the “profound message” that her campaign and election win can send to the LGBTQ community.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

“It reflects a deeper truth that the only way for us to craft solutions that meet the needs of a diverse community is to have the full diversity of that community at the table,” McBride said in the earlier interview. “That's true in business. It's true in technology. And it's certainly true in government.”

Mara Keisling, the executive director of the National Center for Transgender Equality, told PEOPLE in an earlier interview that McBride is "smart, she’s a great public speaker and a great possibility model for young people. And she’s always cared about public service."

McBride's candidacy for Congress comes as transgender people and the greater LGBTQ+ community work to push back against laws in Republican legislatures that target everything from healthcare to education.

According to the ACLU, some 491 anti-LGBTQ bills are now making their way through legislatures across the U.S. and target everything from which restrooms transgender people can use to how they can access medically-necessary health care, like Medicaid.

Related Articles
Bebe Rexha
Bebe Rexha Tears Up While Fan Comes Out as Gay in Front of Singer and His Mom: 'I'm So Proud of You'
Lance Armstrong attends Babes for Boobs Live Bachelor Auction Benefiting Susan G. Komen
Lance Armstrong Criticized for Questioning 'Fairness of Trans Athletes in Sport' After His Doping Ban
CNN's David Bohrman attends the CNN, LA Times, POLITICO Democratic Debate
CNN Executive and 'Magic Wall' Creator David Bohrman Has Died: "He Made Us Better'
Raven-SymonÃ© and wife Miranda Pearman-Maday
Raven-Symoné's Wife Miranda Reveals She Fought Against Signing an NDA 2 Months into Relationship (Exclusive)
Raven-SymonÃ© and Miranda Pearman-Maday
Raven-Symoné and Wife Miranda Pearman-Maday Reveal Their New Venture 'The Best Podcast Ever' (Exclusive)
Kim Petras; Jun 4, 2023 Location: Los Angeles, CA
Kim Petras Is Single — but Goes on Dates 'Every Now and Then to Stay Sane' (Exclusive)
Rep. George Santos (R-NY) is followed by members of the media as he walks in the U.S. Capitol on April 26, 2023 in Washington, DC. Speaker McCarthy said they would vote on Wednesday, on a bill to raise the $31.4 trillion federal debt ceiling.
George Santos Is Prohibited from Talking to 4 People While He Awaits Trial. Their Identities Remain Sealed
Stephen Richer and Kari Lake
GOP Election Official Sues Kari Lake for Defamation, Citing 'Violent Vitriol' He Received Due to Alleged Lies
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 31: U.S. Rep. George Santos (R-NY) leaves the Capitol Hill Club as members of the press follow him on January 31, 2023 in Washington, DC. Amid ongoing investigations into his finances, campaign spending and false statements on the campaign trail, Santos is reportedly recusing himself from his House committee assignments. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Limited Travel, Prohibited Contacts and Random Check-ins: All the Conditions of George Santos’ Bond
Hasan Minhaj, Barack Obama
Hasan Minhaj Asks Barack Obama Who Really Curates His End-of-Year Lists: ‘Look Me in the Eyes and Be Honest’
Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis on New York Harbor
Past Loves & Secret Disguises: The Biggest Bombshells from a Colorful New Jackie Kennedy Biography (Exclusive)
Rep. Adam Schiff, Nancy Pelosi
Nancy Pelosi Calls House Republicans 'Miserable' as They Take Rare Action to Censure Adam Schiff
Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Boebert
Marjorie Taylor Greene Called Lauren Boebert a 'Little B----' on the House Floor, Staffer Confirms
Kim Petras; Jun 4, 2023 Location: Los Angeles, CA
Kim Petras Says She's 'So Much More' Than Her Gender: 'Equality Is Being Known as a Great Artist' (Exclusive)
Kim Petras instagram; madonna
Kim Petras Reveals What Madonna Whispered to Her Before Historic Grammys Performance (Exclusive)
Marilyn Monroe; Jackie Kennedy
How Jackie Kennedy Discovered She Shared a Therapist with JFK’s Rumored Mistress Marilyn Monroe (Exclusive)