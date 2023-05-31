Delaware Makes Rescue Dog Official State Dog in 'Historic Moment' for Animal Welfare

Nothing is too far-fetched for animal lovers to achieve!

Delaware has made the rescue dog the official state dog.

Humane Animal Partners (HAP) hosted the bill signing at its Wilmington campus on Tuesday. Governor John Carney signed Senate Bill 37 into state law, making the rescue dog's state designation official, according to Humane Animal Partners.

Senator Jack Walsh, a known animal lover who introduced the bill to the Delaware Senate earlier this year, voiced what the passing of this bill means to him.

"Delaware animal shelters take in thousands of pets each year — all of whom are waiting to find their forever home," Walsh said in a statement. "Senate Bill 37 reaffirms the General Assembly's support for animal welfare and our commitment to ensuring that every rescued pet will be cared for, loved, and protected against abuse."

The bill, which HAP described as a “historic moment in animal welfare,” garnered widespread support across the Legislative Assembly and within the state Senate, passing unanimously. The Golden Retriever was recognized as the state dog under Title 29 of the Delaware Code before the signing of Senate Bill 37.

With millions of dogs in shelters around the United States, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, this move is making an important public statement.

“By officially making rescue dogs the state dog, Delaware sends a strong message of support to rescue animals and animal welfare organizations,” HAP shared in a press release.

Faithful Friends Animal Society, Brandywine Valley SPCA, and First State Animal Center SPCA all attended to show their support and excitement. Walsh's co-sponsors, Representative Bryan Shupe, Representative Kim Williams, Representative Franklin Cooke, and Representative Stephanie T. Bolden, were also in attendance.

"We are thrilled to see SB 37 become law and make Delaware history," HAP's Chief Executive Officer, Patrick Carroll, said. "It feels so fitting to recognize this milestone bill at Humane Animal Partners, formerly Delaware Humane Association and Delaware SPCA, where we have been serving the community and animals for 150 years."

This comes as HAP — formerly Delaware SPCA and Delaware Humane Association before merging last year — celebrates its 150th anniversary of its "animal lifesaving work." HAP has three adoption centers around Delaware in Wilmington, Stanton/Christiana, and Rehoboth Beach.