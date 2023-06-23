Deion Sanders to Undergo Surgery for Blood Clots in Legs: 'I Believe in Staying Right'

"There's no talk of amputation," the football legend clarified, as she shared details about the Friday operation and thanked his fans for their prayers and support

Published on June 23, 2023
Deion Sanders, Jackson State University Head Football coach
Deion Sanders at the big homecoming event at Clark Atlanta University. Photo:

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Deion Sanders, coach of the Colorado Buffaloes, is undergoing surgery to treat blood clots in both of his legs. 

Sanders, 55, announced the procedure in an Instagram video on Thursday that he captioned, "They say the TRUTH will MAKE you FREE. So here’s the TRUTH. #CoachPrime"

In the clip, Sanders revealed that doctors had wanted to perform surgery to fix issues with several toes, but explained had one clot in each leg, which affected the blood flow to his feet. "I went to the doctor the other day to check myself out, and I have two clots in my leg," Sanders said in the video.

"One in my right leg, one in my left leg, which is my thighs. So now, I’m having a procedure tomorrow to try to get those clots, so now I can have proper blood flow through the leg so they can fix the toes," he added.

Sanders then told those viewing that "there's no talk of amputation," and added that doctors had only mentioned that "worst come to worst" amputation could happen. He then explained that "I believe in staying right, so we never have to take that left."

Deion Sanders - Coach Prime - during the Cricket Celebration Bowl, featuring the Jackson State Tigers and the North Carolina Central Eagles
Deion Sanders during the Cricket Celebration Bowl.

Cecil Copeland/CSM/Shutterstock

“I appreciate you,” he told fans addressing the outpour of support he’s received. “I appreciate your gestures. I appreciate your prayers," he said, and added, "You gotta understand, I ain't going nowhere."

The NFL Hall of Famer — who had his left big toe and second toe amputated in 2021 due to blood clots after surgery — documented with doctors about the severity of his condition on Thee Pregame earlier this month.

Sanders said at the time that he was experiencing pain and numbness in his foot. “I don’t have feeling in the bottom of my foot at all,” he explained. “I just want to know what we could do because I want to do it this summer. When we get rolling, I’m not gonna have time to do it.”

Team Ballaholics head coach Deion Sanders looks on during the Under Armour All-America Game between Team Ballaholics and Team Flash
Deion Sanders looks on during the Under Armour All-America Game between Team Ballaholics and Team Flash.

David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

“You just have to understand what the risks are. Things can cascade,” vascular surgeon Donald Jacobs told Sanders, adding he could “lose his foot.”

Another vascular surgeon, Max Wohlauer, said that Sanders’ blood pressure in his arm and lower leg used to be the same, but now his lower leg has only about two-thirds of the blood pressure in his arm. “So those arteries have shut down,” Wohlauer said.

He later shared the video and a positive message on his Instagram with his followers. He did not say if he would have the surgery to amputate his leg, but he promised to keep his social media followers informed about his health situation.

“As you know I’ve faced some medical challenges with my foot but I’ve never said “WHY ME” – I keep moving forward, progressing,” he wrote. “See you never know what a person may be going through while I sit in your seat of judgment but you can trust and believe that we are all going through something – just keep the faith and know that if He brought you to it, He will bring you through it . . I’m CoachPrime and I’m built for this. #Coach Prime.”

