Deion Sanders and Son Shilo Share Heartwarming Embrace Before Colorado Debut and Win

The football coach and two of his sons — Shilo and Shedeur — won their first game together for the University of Colorado Boulder

By
Published on September 2, 2023 05:56PM EDT
Deion Sanders
Deion Sanders stands next to son Shilo ahead of his debut in Colorado. Photo:

ESPN/Sportscenter

It's officially a family affair for Deion Sanders in Colorado.

The University of Colorado Boulder football team played — and won — its first game of the season with the former NFL star, 56, as head coach on Saturday. And just before kickoff against Texas Christian University, he had some coaching — and fatherly — duties to tend to.

Images from the away game at Amon G. Carter Stadium, shared by SportsCenter, showed Deion and his son, 23-year-old defensive back Shilo Sanders, sharing a heartwarming hug and an apparent prayer ahead of the big game.

Hours later, Deion and his team took home the win, beating the Horned Frogs 45-42 in the highly anticipated matchup.

Saturday wasn't only Deion's first game of the season as coach for the Buffaloes after he previously coached at Jackson State; it also marked Shilo's debut on the team. The former Jackson State defensive in May made the decision to join his dad and brother, 21-year-old quarterback Shedeur, in Boulder.

Shedeur threw for 510 yards and scored four touchdowns with his dad on the sidelines Saturday, per CBS News.

Shilo shared the news that he'd be joining his family at the time with a video announcement on social media, featuring the caption "Committed," and a sound bite of his father's introductory news conference in Colorado.

"It's going to be a different place," Deion said in the audio. "A different feel, a different attitude, a different energy. A different work ethic, a different want, a different hunger, a different desire. A different capacity. It's going to be a different reach."

Before Saturday's game, Deion spoke with PEOPLE about his "dream" of jogging out on the field with his team. He previously had his left big toe and second toe amputated in 2021, and currently wears a protective boot on his left foot following a blood clot procedure in June. Therefore, he explained, a "nice, little comfortable jog" would suffice.

He's hoping to turn things around for Colorado after his new squad went 1-10 last year and has only had one winning season in the Pac-12 Conference since joining in 2011. And it seems he's singularly focused on that goal.

“Honestly, I'm not going to lie to you. I'm so engulfed with what we do, and trying to be dominant in what we do,” he shared. “I barely watch any TV. If the TV is on, it's because I'm watching film on our practices. So I don't even know? When does the pro season start? I have no idea.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

While he may steer clear of the TV, Deion has also been busy in the world of partnerships and might be appearing on some more screens after he partnered with California Almonds for his latest. He stressed the importance of health when speaking with PEOPLE this past week.

“I was a person who always enjoyed almonds for the health part of it and how it kept me lean, my physical presence,” he said of the ad campaign. “You’ve got to understand, I've been through a multitude of surgeries, so to be able to recover from the exercise that I'm putting in now with strengthening my whole body and strengthening everything about myself is tremendous.”

“And just being in my prime,” he added. “I feel like this is the third phase of my life, although I'm a long way from done. It was like Prime Time. Then I went to Prime. And now it's Coach Prime, and I love it.”

Related Articles
Simone Biles Posts Adorable Photo After Reuniting with Husband Jonathan Owens : 'Back Together Again'
Simone Biles Posts Romantic Photo After Reuniting with Husband Jonathan Owens: ‘Back Together Again'
Macklemore's Daughters Colette and Sloan Strike a Pose for First Day of School; Macklemore visits SiriusXM at SiriusXM Studio on August 17, 2022 in New York City
Macklemore's Daughters Colette and Sloane Strike a Pose on First Day of School: 'Picture Says It All'
Tamera Mowry-Housely's Kids Pose Together on Their First Day of School: 'Life Goes By So Fast'
Tamera Mowry-Housley's Kids Pose Together on Their First Day of School: 'Life Goes by So Fast'
Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa Praise 'Nervous' Son Brayden on First Day of Second Grade at New School
Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa Praise 'Nervous' Son Brayden on First Day of Second Grade at New School
Matthew Stafford and wife Kelly Hall react to play during a 124-116 Los Angeles Lakers win over the Golden State Warriors
Kelly Stafford 'Felt Pretty Bad' After Commenting on Husband Matthew's Struggle to Connect with Rams Teammates
Fiona Crawley
UNC Star Fiona Crawley Forgoes US Open Prize Money to Keep NCAA Eligibility: 'It Seems Unreal'
Marshawn Lynch, Bottoms
Marshawn Lynch Took Role in ‘Bottoms’ to Be a ‘Proud Brother’ to His Queer Sister (Exclusive)
US american football quarterback Kansas City Chief's Patrick Mahomes (R) and his wife Brittany Mahomes arrive for the premiere of Netflix's docuseries "Quarterback"
Patrick Mahomes Wishes Wife Brittany Happy Birthday After She Thanks Him for 'Always Making Me Feel Special'
Caroline Wozniacki and David Lee attend The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022
All About Caroline Wozniacki's Husband, Former NBA All-Star David Lee
Son of former Packers Super Bowl champion dies following asthma attack
Son of Former Packers Super Bowl Champion Brady Poppinga Dies Following Severe Asthma Attack
Jihad Ward of New York Giants, Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets
Giants' Jihad Ward 'Pissed Off' Over Aaron Rodgers' Reaction to Play That Led to Player's Injury
Jamie Foxx new campaign with BetMGM
Jamie Foxx Plays Piano in Sporty New Ad for BetMGM: 'About to Be a Party in Here' (Exclusive)
Former executive Gil Brandt poses during induction ceremonies at the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
Football Hall of Famer Gil Brandt Dead at 91: 'A True Icon and Pioneer of Our Sport'
All About Caroline Wozniacki's 2 Kids
All About Caroline Wozniacki's 2 Kids
Tori Spelling wishes her son Finn happy birthday on instagram
Tori Spelling Celebrates Son Finn's 11th Birthday: 'I Was Made to Be Your Mom'
Michael Oher #74 of the Ole Miss Rebels
Michael Oher's Attorneys Subpoena 'Blind Side' Producers, Tuohys' Talent Agency in Conservatorship Case