Deion Sanders Reveals 3rd Sport He Could've Played Professionally After Starring in NFL and MLB (Exclusive)

Retired multi-sport athlete Deion Sanders tells PEOPLE exclusively that there's a third sport he could've played at the highest level

Published on June 20, 2023 11:52AM EDT
Deion Sanders
Photo: Steve Jennings/Getty

Football and baseball aside, Deion Sanders is world-class in another sport.

The legendary multi-sport star — who famously played professionally in the NFL and MLB at the same time and most memorably suited up for each game, respectively, in the same day — revealed to PEOPLE the third sport he thinks he could've gone pro in back in the day.

Without hesitation, Sanders, 55, tells PEOPLE exclusively that it would "most definitely" be "bass fishing."

He added, "I would be on a pro bass tour."

With Sanders' professional track record in the NFL and MLB, it's hard to put anything past him!

Ron Vesely/MLB Photos via Getty, Mitchell Layton/Getty

Over the course of his football career, Sanders played 14 NFL seasons with five teams: The Atlanta Falcons, San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, Washington Redskins and Baltimore Ravens. Eight-time Pro Bowler, nine-time All Pro and two-time Super Bowl champion are just a few accolades he achieved.

Nicknamed "Prime Time," Sanders also played nine seasons in the MLB with four teams: The New York Yankees, Atlanta Braves, Cincinnati Reds and San Fransisco Giants. In addition to his two Super Bowl titles, he made a World Series appearance in 1992, making him the only athlete to play in both sports' championship games.

The pro athlete cemented his legendary status on October 11, 1992, when he played for the Atlanta Falcons against the Dolphins in Miami before flying to Pittsburgh to join the Atlanta Braves for their National League Championship Series game against the Pirates.

Instagram/deionsanders

Although he didn't see action in the latter game, he was the first (and only) person to suit up for two different professional sports leagues in the same day, going down as one of the most talked-about athletic accomplishments in sports history.

When asked if professional basketball was ever a dream of his, Sanders replied: "I never thought I was tall enough because I'm 6 foot." (Sanders' two daughters — Deiondra, 31, and Shelomi, 19 — both played college basketball.)

Referring to football and baseball, Sanders says, "I was just so much more comfortable in those other couple of sports that I've never had an opportunity to play at the collegiate level in basketball."

KFC

Now, the dad of five is continuing his bass fishing passion and has built the ultimate dream team: his family. "We love to fish as a family and individuals," Sanders says. "I have a pontoon boat where we fish as a family oftentimes."

Fishing aside, Sanders said there's "a lot of things [they] do as a family." Notably, Sanders has coached his sons Shilo, 23, and Shedeur, 21, in college football last year at Jackson State University — and now as the newly named head coach at University of Colorado Boulder, will continue to do so this upcoming season.

Now, the Sanders family has teamed up with KFC to celebrate some menu innovations in a partnership Sanders says is "truly authentic."

KFC

"I always tell people, 'I was with KFC before they were with me,'" Sanders tells PEOPLE. "I've been a KFC connoisseur for years."

"Everybody's involved because it's real," he says of his five kids and his mother Connie Knight, who have also teamed up with the brand. "There's been so many times where I've gone through the drive-thru in a nine-passenger van... everybody's yelling out their orders from the back."

"It's been a tradition," says Sanders. "I mean, we've been with KFC unofficially for a long time."

