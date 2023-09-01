Deion Sanders Isn't Bothered by Criticism of His Coaching Style: 'I'm Brutally Honest' (Exclusive)

On the eve of the season, Coach Prime aims to turn around a Colorado Buffaloes program that went 1-10 last year and has had only one winning season since joining the Pac-12 in 2011

By
Anna Lazarus Caplan
Anna Lazarus Caplan is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work previously appeared in the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, The Dallas Morning News, Eater and other publications.
Published on September 1, 2023 02:00PM EDT
Deion Sanders, CUs new head football coach, takes questions in the Arrow Touchdown Club during a press conference on December 4, 2022 in Boulder, Colorado. CU held an introductory press conference to announce the hiring of Deion Coach Prime Sanders as the schools new head football coach. Chancellor Phil DiStefano and athletic director Rick George accompanied Sanders into a packed room in the Arrow Touchdown Club inside the Dal Ward Athletic Center. Sanders becomes the 28th head coach in Buffalo football history. Sanders, who known as Prime Time during his Hall of Fame playing career has since transitioned into Coach Prime as a head football coach. Sanders, 55, joins the CU program from Jackson State University where in three seasons the Tigers compiled a 27-5 record and won back-to-back Southwestern Athletic Conference championships.
Photo: Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty

Before kick off this Saturday, Deion Sanders plans to run onto the field alongside his Colorado players when the team takes on TCU.

“The goal is, and the dream is not only to win the game in Fort Worth, but I want to run out and lead my team out of the locker room by jogging, not running, but jogging a little — a nice, little comfortable jog,” the new head coach of the Buffaloes, 56, tells PEOPLE.

It’s a lofty goal considering the retired two-sport pro athlete has been dealing with ongoing foot problems, and what he calls “a multitude of surgeries” related to the amputation of his left big toe and second toe in 2021. In June, he underwent a procedure to alleviate blood clots in both of his legs, and he’s been wearing a protective boot on his left foot since.

But Coach Prime is manifesting the gameday vision with his trademark determination, as he aims to turn around a program that went 1-10 last year and has had only one winning season since joining the Pac-12 in 2011.

For Sanders, it’s all about beginning a new chapter — and maintaining a steady focus on what matters most.

“Honestly, I'm not going to lie to you. I'm so engulfed with what we do and what we do, what we do, and trying to be dominant in what we do,” he says. “I barely watch any TV. If the TV is on, it's because I'm watching film on our practices. So I don't even know? When does the pro season start? I have no idea.”

So while he has little to share when asked about his opinion on his former team the Dallas Cowboys, or how his alma mater (Florida St.) will fare in conference realignment for that matter, he has plenty to say about how much he likes his chances this year.

He’s got a familiar face in his son, 21-year-old Shedeur Sanders at quarterback, yet a retooled roster of some 86 new players including 53 transfers — the most by an FBS team in a single season since the transfer portal began in 2018, according to ESPN.

Deion Sanders, Deion Sanders Speaks Out on Eve of Football Season
Deion Sanders.

Brien Hollowell

When Deion arrived last winter following a two-year stint at Jackson State, he took some flack for cleaning house — telling previous players to “jump in the portal” in a now-viral video — but he was also commended by others for not sugar-coating how dire the situation was at Folsom Field.

“I don't care really,” he says about any pushback he’s gotten since his hiring last December. “I mean, I'm honest, I'm brutally honest. I think honesty is still appreciated in some cities and some states.”

Plus, he adds: “I love challenges. That's one thing I've always been attracted to.”

Through it all, Sanders has made sure to pay attention to his own health — and that’s where his new partnership with California Almonds comes into play.

Deion Sanders, Deion Sanders Speaks Out on Eve of Football Season
Deion Sanders.

Brien Hollowell

“I was a person who always enjoyed almonds for the health part of it and how it kept me lean, my physical presence,” he says about the ad campaign, which will run throughout the NCAA football season. “You’ve got to understand, I've been through a multitude of surgeries, so to be able to recover from the exercise that I'm putting in now with strengthening my whole body and strengthening everything about myself is tremendous.”

“And just being in my prime,” he says, possibly pun intended. “I feel like this is the third phase of my life, although I'm a long way from done. It was like Prime Time. Then I went to Prime. And now it's Coach Prime, and I love it.”

