Deion Sanders Calls Out Players for Walking Away from Practice Melee: 'If One Fights, We All Fight'

The new head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes is focused on turning around a Pac-12 program that went 1-11 last year

Published on August 17, 2023 01:07PM EDT
Deion Sanders, CUs new head football coach, takes questions in the Arrow Touchdown Club during a press conference on December 4, 2022 in Boulder, Colorado. CU held an introductory press conference to announce the hiring of Deion Coach Prime Sanders as the schools new head football coach. Chancellor Phil DiStefano and athletic director Rick George accompanied Sanders into a packed room in the Arrow Touchdown Club inside the Dal Ward Athletic Center. Sanders becomes the 28th head coach in Buffalo football history. Sanders, who known as Prime Time during his Hall of Fame playing career has since transitioned into Coach Prime as a head football coach. Sanders, 55, joins the CU program from Jackson State University where in three seasons the Tigers compiled a 27-5 record and won back-to-back Southwestern Athletic Conference championships.
Photo: Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty

Deion Sanders is bringing the tough to Colorado.

Since taking over the football program last December, the former NFL star has controversially encouraged players from last year's squad to enter the transfer portal, and in a recent practice egged on players to fight one another.

In a video of practice on Tuesday posted by son Deion Sanders Jr., the elder Sanders can be seen screaming at members of the team, after a fight broke out between safety Jaden Milliner-Jones and running back Anthony Hankerson.

"I seen two of you walking off, over there, and you’ve got a key teammate fighting," Sanders yelled. "Where they do that at? Where they do that at?"

He continued, "If one fights, we all fight. You understand that? I don’t want to see you all walking off when somebody’s fighting. Never again!"

For Sanders, preparing his team for Pac-12 play is top of mind as the season quickly approaches.

While son Shedeur Sanders is set to start at quarterback, Primetime made it clear at the start of his tenure at Colorado that other spots were up for grabs.

"We got a few positions already taken care of because I'm bringing my luggage with me," Sanders addressed a room full of players last December. "It ain't gonna be no more of a mess that these wonderful fans, the student body and some of your parents have put up with for probably two decades now.”

Further, he told CU boosters, alumni and leaders at the time that it is his “dream” to bring the team “back to where you know you should belong.”

"And now that I've gotten here and I see it, and I understand it … and I can grasp it and I can touch and I can feel it and I can taste it, I truly understand what you want," he continued. All you want is an opportunity to win, to compete, to dominate, to be amongst the elite, to be amongst the best. And darn it, I'm going to give you that."

"We're going to be good. We're really going to be good," he added.

After an abysmal 1-11 season last year, all eyes will be on the Buffaloes when they take on TCU in Fort Worth in the season opener on Sept. 2, followed by Nebraska at Folsom Field on Sept. 9.

