'Degrassi' Alum Jake Epstein and Hallmark's Vanessa Smythe Welcome First Baby: 'What a Trip'

The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, became first-time parents earlier this month

By
Angela Andaloro
Published on June 15, 2023 03:27PM EDT
Photo:

Vanessa Smythe/Instagram

Jake Epstein and Vannessa Smythe are first-time parents!

The Degrassi alum, 36, and actress wife Vanessa Smythe have welcomed a baby boy, the couple confirmed on their respective Instagram accounts Wednesday.

Son Miles August Epstein was born on Thursday, May 25 at 4:59 pm, the couple revealed.

"I wanted to introduce you to our new little guy," the new dad began. "I’m in total awe of his mama and how she is transforming into this amazing new mum before my eyes."

He continued, "He’s only been on this planet for 18 days and it feels like I’ve landed in this new alternate reality of life. Being a parent. It’s wild. I’m on no sleep but I couldn’t love this little cuddler, music lover and pooper more. Welcome to the world my guy…"

The Hallmark actress shared similar photos of the newborn's early days in her own post, writing, "On May 25 at 4:59pm, Miles August Epstein was lifted into the world and placed on my chest."

"We got to be cheek to cheek. Then he got to go to his dad," she continued. "It has been only a couple weeks and yet I swear there is a dimension of time that has wrenched open vertically because it feels like he’s been here for ages."

"Holy moly, what a trip. Thank your parents if they raised you," she concluded. "This kind of love is so consuming and yet I can’t grasp it with words. Here he is."

The couple's new arrival comes just weeks before they are set to celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary, having tied the knot in Toronto in 2018.

