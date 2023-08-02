'Dedicated' Father of 4 Falls Off Jet Ski, Drowns During Family's First Lake Tahoe Trip

"Bill loved taking trips to bring his family to see new sights," a GoFundMe for the late father said

By
Escher Walcott
escher-walcott
Escher Walcott
Updated on August 2, 2023 02:56PM EDT
Bill Siu, Dad of 4 Dies on First Lake Tahoe Trip
Bill Siu, dad of 4, dies on first Lake Tahoe family trip. Photo:

Bill Siu Facebook

A father of four drowned on what was his first trip to Lake Tahoe with his family.

Bill Siu was knocked off a jet ski as the family visited the lake from Concord, California, last weekend, SFGATE reported. 

Alexie Rae Siu, the victim's wife, told the outlet that the pair had been riding a jet ski together when they were both knocked off the vehicle and into the water by violent waves caused by strong winds.

“We kind of got separated, and all I knew was I had to get to him,” Alexie told SFGATE. “I could see him kind of panicking.”

Bill Siu, Dad of 4 Dies on First Lake Tahoe Trip
Siu drowned while visiting Lake Tahoe with his wife and four children.

GoFundMe

The victim was unresponsive when the Washoe County Sheriff's Office, the North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District, the United States Coast Guard, and Sand Harbor lifeguards arrived, according to CW affiliate KRON4-TV. PEOPLE could not immediately reach the Washoe County Sheriff's Office for comment, but a press release on the office's website said authorities responded to a report of a possible drowning after 4 p.m. local time on July 28. Upon arrival, they located "an unresponsive adult male subject in the water."

Per the outlet and the press release, Bill died as a result of "accidental drowning" after being transported to a hospital in Sand Harbor, Nevada. The GoFundMe lists his date of death as July 29.

Bill was described as “a loving husband to Alexie” and a “dedicated father” to his four children on a GoFundMe page set up on behalf of his wife following Bill's death.

Bill Siu, Dad of 4 Dies on First Lake Tahoe Trip
Siu died by "accidental drowning" after falling from a jet skit, a report says.

Bill Siu Facebook

Valerie Francisco, who created the page, said in its description that “Bill loved taking trips to bring his family to see new sights. Bill loved learning about new ideas, skills and sports.”

She added that his death “has left the family stunned.”

“Bill loved to take his family to Disneyland, a master navigator of the park, committed to bringing the magic back home for his kids, long after leaving the park. For anyone, really,” she continued. “Bill was an avid athlete, who played baseball and football throughout high school and community college.”

“Most recently, Bill coached the Clayton Valley Eagles, a team where his son Kanoah played, that won the league's championship in 2022,” Francisco continued. “Bill was a coach at P2P Transformation Center in Concord, where he shared his love of fitness, impacting the lives of hundreds of people's journey's towards the health goals.”

Francisco finished her post by asking for donations to help the family Bill has left behind.

“We need your help with the costs of Bill's emergency medical care and funeral and memorial expenses for his family,” the page concluded.

The Clayton Valley Athletic Association paid tribute to Bill on the organization's Instagram account. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to Pee Wee Coach Bill’s family during this difficult time. Rest In Peace," their message said, directing followers to the GoFundMe page.

