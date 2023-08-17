Beloved Daycare Owner Is Killed in Front of 3-Year-Old Son by Boyfriend in Murder-Suicide

A beloved Wisconsin daycare owner was shot and killed by her boyfriend in a murder-suicide on Aug.11, police have said, according to multiple reports.

According to Fox6, Deandre Martin, 30, killed Cassandra Sims, 29, before taking his own life.

Police said that Sims’ son, Royal, now 4 years old, was in the Racine house at the time and ran over to a neighbor for help.

“She is going to be missed,” Royal's father Jerelle Williams said, “He is definitely going to miss her."

On Aug. 16, Royal celebrated his fourth birthday, dressed up as a Ninja Turtle — which was the first birthday without his mom.

Cassandra Sims and Royal. GoFundMe

"I’m going to smile for him today," Williams told Fox6.

"We, even a week later, all we can do is get him through it," Sims’ sister, Tori Bender, added.



Sims’ mom, Pearlie Hallom, has set up a Go Fund Me page to raise money for her daughter’s funeral.

“To know her is to love her," the page states, before noting that Sims owned and operated a daycare.

“Ms.Sims loved each and every one of her daycare children. She helped the community in ways that you couldn’t even imagine. Cassandra left behind a 3 year old son that she loved dearly," the page states.

