Debris Field Found Amid Search for Missing Titanic Sub (Live Updates)

CBS correspondent David Pogue says there is a “culture of safety” surrounding the operation of the Titan submersible, but the journalist — who previously called into question the use of a PlayStation video game controller that the pilot uses to navigate the vessel — points to other questionable aspects, which he observed while on the Titan last year. “But as you dive, it gets colder and colder and colder,” he says. “And so they instruct you to wear layers and bring winter jackets and the ski socks because you don't wear shoes onto the sub. It's also probably worth mentioning that there is no real toilet on board. There is a pee bottle and a set of Ziploc bags. That's basically it. And if you have to go, you go to one end of the sub and you draw a privacy curtain, and Stockton [Rush, CEO and founder of OceanGate] turns up the music loud and you go.” Read more: CBS Journalist Recounts His Experience on Missing ‘Titan’ Sub: 'It Is The Darkest You Can Possibly Imagine'