Debris Field Found Amid Search for Missing Titanic Sub (Live Updates)

Journalist Shares His Experience on Missing ‘Titan’ Sub



Copy Link CBS Sunday Morning CBS correspondent David Pogue says there is a “culture of safety” surrounding the operation of the Titan submersible, but the journalist — who previously called into question the use of a PlayStation video game controller that the pilot uses to navigate the vessel — points to other questionable aspects, which he observed while on the Titan last year. “But as you dive, it gets colder and colder and colder,” he says. “And so they instruct you to wear layers and bring winter jackets and the ski socks because you don't wear shoes onto the sub. It's also probably worth mentioning that there is no real toilet on board. There is a pee bottle and a set of Ziploc bags. That's basically it. And if you have to go, you go to one end of the sub and you draw a privacy curtain, and Stockton [Rush, CEO and founder of OceanGate] turns up the music loud and you go.” Read more: CBS Journalist Recounts His Experience on Missing ‘Titan’ Sub: 'It Is The Darkest You Can Possibly Imagine'

Billionaire Passenger's Text Emerges After 'Titanic' Sub's Disappearance

Copy Link Dirty Dozen Productions/AFP via Getty Images OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush and British billionaire Hamish Harding were among those aboard the submersible when it disappeared, according to ITV and the BBC. Retired NASA astronaut Colonel Terry Virts shared the final text message he received from Harding during an appearance on ITV’s Good Morning Britain on Tuesday, according to the New York Post. “Hey, we’re headed out tomorrow, it looks good, the weather’s been bad so they’ve been waiting for this,” the 58-year-old billionaire wrote, according to Virts, who said his friend undoubtedly “understood the risks” of the dangerous adventure. Read more: Billionaire's Text Emerges After 'Titanic' Sub's Disappearance as Concerns Over Vessel Mount

The Stepson of 'Titan' Crew Member Speaks Out Copy Link Brian Szasz, 37, shared a series of emotional videos on his Instagram Story Thursday morning, just hours before the vessel’s breathing air supply was expected to run out. “This whole situation is a f------ nightmare though, everything about it, especially what Hamish is going through down there, it’s just f------ God awful,” he said, adding that the situation has left him unable to sleep. “I really appreciate the love and support,” he continued. “I haven’t slept in days, it’s not about me, obviously just too worried about my mom and the situation.” Szasz also posted about his missing stepfather via Facebook on Monday. "Hamish my stepdad is lost in a submarine," he wrote alongside a news story about the situation. "Thoughts and prayers that the rescue mission will be successful." Read more: Stepson of ‘Titan’ Crew Member Hamish Harding Says He’s Living Through a ‘Nightmare’

Who Is on the Missing 'Titanic'-Bound Sub?

Copy Link British businessman Hamish Harding

Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood

French diver Paul-Henry Nargeolet

OceanGate CEO and co-fou der Stockton Rush

The U.S. Coast Guard Announces a Press Conference for 3 p.m. EST. Copy Link The U.S. Coast Guard will hold a briefing regarding the search for the 'Titan' sub at 3 p.m. EST.