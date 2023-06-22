Debris Field Found Amid Search for Missing Titanic Sub (Live Updates)

Updated on June 22, 2023 01:32PM EDT
The Oceangate submersible Titan
The search continues for a missing submersible that was traveling to the site of the Titanic wreckage — but crews may be out of time.

Five people were onboard the Titan, a 21-foot submersible owned by OceanGate Expeditions, when it lost contact with Canadian research vessel Polar Prince on Sunday. Among those on board is OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush.

The sub started with about 96 hours of oxygen when it entered the water, according to United States Coast Guard Captain Jamie Frederick, who spoke at a press conference in Boston on Tuesday.

Estimates suggest that the Titan ran out of breathable air this morning, but some individuals are holding on to hope for the missing passengers.

Keep reading for live updates.

Journalist Shares His Experience on Missing ‘Titan’ Sub



33 minutes ago
CBS correspondent David Pogue says there is a “culture of safety” surrounding the operation of the Titan submersible, but the journalist — who previously called into question the use of a PlayStation video game controller that the pilot uses to navigate the vessel — points to other questionable aspects, which he observed while on the Titan last year.

“But as you dive, it gets colder and colder and colder,” he says. “And so they instruct you to wear layers and bring winter jackets and the ski socks because you don't wear shoes onto the sub. It's also probably worth mentioning that there is no real toilet on board. There is a pee bottle and a set of Ziploc bags. That's basically it. And if you have to go, you go to one end of the sub and you draw a privacy curtain, and Stockton [Rush, CEO and founder of OceanGate] turns up the music loud and you go.”

Read more: CBS Journalist Recounts His Experience on Missing ‘Titan’ Sub: 'It Is The Darkest You Can Possibly Imagine'

Billionaire Passenger's Text Emerges After 'Titanic' Sub's Disappearance


41 minutes ago
OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush and British billionaire Hamish Harding were among those aboard the submersible when it disappeared, according to ITV and the BBC

Retired NASA astronaut Colonel Terry Virts shared the final text message he received from Harding during an appearance on ITV’s Good Morning Britain on Tuesday, according to the New York Post.

“Hey, we’re headed out tomorrow, it looks good, the weather’s been bad so they’ve been waiting for this,” the 58-year-old billionaire wrote, according to Virts, who said his friend undoubtedly “understood the risks” of the dangerous adventure.

Read more: Billionaire's Text Emerges After 'Titanic' Sub's Disappearance as Concerns Over Vessel Mount

The Stepson of 'Titan' Crew Member Speaks Out

52 minutes ago

Brian Szasz, 37, shared a series of emotional videos on his Instagram Story Thursday morning, just hours before the vessel’s breathing air supply was expected to run out. 

“This whole situation is a f------ nightmare though, everything about it, especially what Hamish is going through down there, it’s just f------ God awful,” he said, adding that the situation has left him unable to sleep.

“I really appreciate the love and support,” he continued. “I haven’t slept in days, it’s not about me, obviously just too worried about my mom and the situation.”

Szasz also posted about his missing stepfather via Facebook on Monday. "Hamish my stepdad is lost in a submarine," he wrote alongside a news story about the situation. "Thoughts and prayers that the rescue mission will be successful."

Read more: Stepson of ‘Titan’ Crew Member Hamish Harding Says He’s Living Through a ‘Nightmare’

Who Is on the Missing 'Titanic'-Bound Sub?


1 hr 7 min ago
  • British businessman Hamish Harding
  • Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood
  • French diver Paul-Henry Nargeolet
  • OceanGate CEO and co-fou der Stockton Rush

When Did the 'Titan' Sub Go Missing?


1 hr 11 min ago

Per the First Coast Guard District’s official Twitter account, the crew submerged Sunday morning, June 18, and “the crew of the Polar Prince lost contact with them approximately 1 hour and 45 minutes into the vessel’s dive.” The Coast Guard added that the submersible was lost in an area about 900 miles east of Cape Cod in the North Atlantic. 

News of the missing submersible was announced on June 19 as Lt. Jordan Hart of the U.S. Coast Guard in Boston confirmed to CBS News that personnel were "currently undergoing a search and rescue operation." Rear Admiral John Mauger detailed more information at a news conference that Monday afternoon. 

During the press conference held on June 19, Mauger confirmed there were five passengers on board, including an operator and four mission specialists. Authorities have not officially released the names of those on the exploration vessel, but they have been identified in the press.

Read more: Everything to Know About the 'Titanic'-Bound Sub That Has Gone Missing

A Previous 'Titan' Passenger Speaks Out

1 hr 14 min ago
A former Titan submersible passenger has shared his story.

Amid the search for OceanGate Expedition’s five-man submersible that went missing on June 18 following a dive to visit the Titanic wreckage, Mike Reiss shared his experience on four of its 10-hour dives during an interview with ABC News

Read more: 4-Time 'Titanic' Sub Passenger Says Vessel Lost Contact with Host Ship During Previous Expeditions

The U.S. Coast Guard Announces a Press Conference for 3 p.m. EST.

1 hr 19 min ago

The U.S. Coast Guard will hold a briefing regarding the search for the 'Titan' sub at 3 p.m. EST.

Debris Field Found by Search Teams

1 hr 33 min ago
