Debi Mazar Shares Photos of Robert De Niro's Grandson Leandro’s After His Death: 'He Was So Loved'

"What a beautiful, smart, young man," the "Goodfellas" actress wrote in the heartbreaking tribute

By
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023 and interned with the brand in 2022.
Updated on July 5, 2023 02:26PM EDT
Debi Mazar and one of her daughters posing alongside fellow actress Drena De Niro and Drena's recently deceased son Leandro. Photo:

Debi Mazar/Instagram

Actress Debi Mazar is sharing a heartbreaking tribute to Leandro "Leo" De Niro-Rodriguez.

“This one is so hard…” she wrote alongside the Instagram post on Wednesday. “May you rest in eternal peace.”

Leandro, 19, was the son of actress and eldest of Robert De Niro's seven children Drena De Niro, who confirmed his death on Sunday.

The Goodfellas actress, 58, shared several throwback photos of herself and daughters Evelina, 20, and Giulia, 17, with Drena, 55, and Leandro in the Instagram tribute.

“What a beautiful, smart, young man," Mazar continued in the caption. "I’ve been at loss for words as I can’t imagine him taken, and the loss that (I can’t even comprehend) his parents, @drenadeniro @carlosmare & their families are going through right now.

“I’m so sorry. Leo was so loved. Our NYC gang, we all came up together & had babies around the same time. This loss has shaken our community.”

The Younger actress also addressed Leandro’s parents, Drena and artist Carlos Rodriguez, directly in her tribute.

“I love you Drena and Carlos,” she wrote. “We are all here for you. Leandro Per Sempre ❤️❤️❤️🕊️🕊️🕊️🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻.”

Friends of the actress including filmmaker Lee Daniels and model Helena Christensen shared their condolences in her comments section. “God bless Leo,” Daniels wrote, while Christensen commented, “So so sorry on his family and your behalf for the loss of this beautiful young man.”

In an Instagram post on Sunday night, Drena shared news of the death of her only child, an actor whose credits include appearances in 2018's A Star Is Born and drama Cabaret Maxime alongside mother Drena.

“My beautiful sweet angel,” the actress wrote in the post. “I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly. You have been my joy my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life.

“You have been my joy my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life. I wish I was with you right now. I wish I was with you. I don’t know how to live without you but I’ll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama. You were so deeply loved and appreciated and I wish that love alone could have saved you."

“I’m so sorry my baby, I’m so sorry @carlosmare,” the City by the Sea actress, who did not share further details of Leandro's death, finished the heartbreaking tribute. “Rest in Peace and Eternal Paradise my darling boy 🙏🏽💔💔💔💔💔🕊️🕊️🕊️🕊️.”

The day after Drena shared the news of Leandro's tragic death, Robert shared a statement with PEOPLE about his late grandchild.

“I'm deeply distressed by the passing of my beloved grandson Leo,” the 79-year-old actor said. "We're greatly appreciative of the condolences from everyone. We ask that we please be given privacy to grieve our loss of Leo.”

Drena echoed her actor father in a statement, writing, “It is with immeasurable shock and sadness that we say goodbye to our beloved son Leo. We thank you for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we are given privacy at this time to process this inconsolable grief."

