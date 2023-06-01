Debi Mazar Shares the 'Secret Weapon' to Evening Out Her Skin Tone

In an honest Instagram post, the actress opened up about her skincare journey with hyperpigmentation

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 1, 2023 03:42 PM
Debi Mazar
Photo:

Debi Mazar/Instagram

Debi Mazar is getting candid about her skincare routine. 

The 58-year-old actress addressed the secret to her glowy complexion on Instagram, admitting that though she doesn’t always follow the beauty rules (and sometimes uses filters on social media), she does keep maintenance at the top of her mind.

“People often ask me about my skin. How do I take care of it and my 'secrets,' " she began in the caption. 

The carousel, uploaded Thursday, includes multiple photos of Mazar’s skin. The first is a selfie that puts the star’s clear skin on display. However, the next couple of pictures reveal her melasma, a condition that causes hyperpigmentation that she shared arose when she was pregnant 20 years ago. 

The Entourage alumna continued: “A lot is illusion – I use the instagram filters for some pics. I smooth out a line here and there, not gonna lie. It’s fun and it makes photos look artsy and pushed a bit.”

She called herself “lucky” to have good skin thanks to her genetics and despite some of her no-no lifestyle habits, like eating spicy food and basking in the sun. “I live my life!” she noted. 

She also confessed that being in Hollywood has made her slightly more aware of the appearance of her skin. “It’s hard to make my skin tone even, for when I’m on camera. The spottier it gets, the more I have to slap on heavy base/cover-up/foundation, which I HATE!” she wrote, adding that she prefers to have her skin “clean and fresh.” 

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Her solution: getting laser treatments done two times a year. 

Over the years, she wrote, she’s tried various procedures, particularly for her brown spots and redness. Of course, she recommended seeking expert advice from a dermatologist. 

That being said, Mazar is happy that she can live the best of both worlds in her new homebase of Italy. “Thank God for modern technology and eating good Tuscan food (also my secret weapon)," she concluded.

Related Articles
Amber Riley
Amber Riley on Life After Breaking Off Engagement: The Breakup Won't 'Stop Me From Finding Love'
Erika Page - Living Dappled
Erika Page Created the Vitiligo Community She Always Wanted: 'Knowing Somebody Got Me Was Everything'
Summer skincare
Summer Skincare Checklist for Melanin-Rich Skin
Tia Mowry Says Her Haircut 'feels like a release of old memories'
Tia Mowry Shows Off Her 'Bittersweet' Haircut: 'Exciting Start to a New Era'
Planned Parenthood of Greater New York Spring Into Action Benefit, New York USA - 13 Mar 2023
Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Eyebrow Maintenance During In-Home Treatment
Rozanda "Chilli" Thomas with boyfriend Usher arriving at the Stella McCartney store opening party on 14th Street in New York City. September 20, 2002.
Chilli Had 'Chemistry' with Usher and Reveals How They Were Finally Able to 'Get Over' One Another (Exclusive)
Sia Furler
Sia Reveals She Is on the Autism Spectrum
Kate Beckinsale attending the screening of 'La Passion De Dodin Bouffant' and red carpet at Palais Des Festivals in Cannes
Kate Beckinsale Reveals How Keanu Reeves Saved Her from Embarrassing Bodysuit Mishap in Cannes
Sarah Michelle Gellar shows off short summer haircut: all ready for the holiday weekend
Sarah Michelle Gellar Shows Off Short Summer Haircut: 'All Ready for the Holiday Weekend'
January Jones haircut
January Jones Shows off Dramatic New Haircut — See the Look!
Jana Kramer Mike Caussin Allan Russell
Jana Kramer Reveals How Ex Mike Caussin Reacted to News of Her Engagement to Allan Russell
G Flip and Chrishell Stause Reveal the Meaning Behind Their Wedding Tattoos: 'It's So Meaningful'
G Flip and Chrishell Stause Reveal What Their Wedding Tattoos Say and Where They Are
Nicole Kidman Vegamour MDW Sale tout
Nicole Kidman Swears by These Vegamour Products ‘Healthy and Shiny’ Hair, and Now You Can Get Them on Sale
May Editors' Beauty Picks
We Tried Dozens of Beauty Products This Month — These 19 Are Worth Your Money
Billie Eilish Instagram
Billie Eilish Gives a Rare — Cheeky! — Sneak Peek of the Dragon Tattoo on Her Hip
Kaylen
TikToker Shares Shocking Results of a 'Failed' $50 Lip Blushing Treatment: 'Not Worth It'