Debi Mazar is getting candid about her skincare routine.

The 58-year-old actress addressed the secret to her glowy complexion on Instagram, admitting that though she doesn’t always follow the beauty rules (and sometimes uses filters on social media), she does keep maintenance at the top of her mind.

“People often ask me about my skin. How do I take care of it and my 'secrets,' " she began in the caption.

The carousel, uploaded Thursday, includes multiple photos of Mazar’s skin. The first is a selfie that puts the star’s clear skin on display. However, the next couple of pictures reveal her melasma, a condition that causes hyperpigmentation that she shared arose when she was pregnant 20 years ago.

The Entourage alumna continued: “A lot is illusion – I use the instagram filters for some pics. I smooth out a line here and there, not gonna lie. It’s fun and it makes photos look artsy and pushed a bit.”

She called herself “lucky” to have good skin thanks to her genetics and despite some of her no-no lifestyle habits, like eating spicy food and basking in the sun. “I live my life!” she noted.

She also confessed that being in Hollywood has made her slightly more aware of the appearance of her skin. “It’s hard to make my skin tone even, for when I’m on camera. The spottier it gets, the more I have to slap on heavy base/cover-up/foundation, which I HATE!” she wrote, adding that she prefers to have her skin “clean and fresh.”

Her solution: getting laser treatments done two times a year.

Over the years, she wrote, she’s tried various procedures, particularly for her brown spots and redness. Of course, she recommended seeking expert advice from a dermatologist.

That being said, Mazar is happy that she can live the best of both worlds in her new homebase of Italy. “Thank God for modern technology and eating good Tuscan food (also my secret weapon)," she concluded.

