'Death Becomes Her' Musical Set to Open in Chicago with Megan Hilty and Jennifer Simard

Death Becomes Her is coming back to life!

The 1992 cult classic is getting the stage musical treatment, set to open at the Cadillac Palace Theatre in Chicago next year for a pre-Broadway run from April 30 to June 2.

Megan Hilty will star as an actress named Madeline Ashton (Meryl Streep in the movie version) and Jennifer Simard will play her frenemy, an author named Helen Sharp (Goldie Hawn in the film).

It's directed and choreographed by Christopher Gattelli, with a book written by Marco Pennette featuring music and lyrics by Julia Mattison and Noel Carey.

Meryl Streep and Goldie Hawn in "Death Becomes Her" (1992). Universal/courtesy Everett Collection

According to a synopsis of the musical, when Madeline steals Helen’s fiancé, Helen sets out for revenge, but "their world is suddenly turned upside down by Viola Van Horn, a mysterious woman with a secret that’s to die for — after one sip of Viola’s magical potion, Madeline and Helen begin a new era of life (and death) with their youth and beauty restored … and a grudge to last eternity."

The tagline for the show is: "Life’s a bitch and then you die. Or not!"

Hilty, 42, shared a teaser announcement for the production on Instagram Tuesday, writing in the caption, "We have a secret you would die for... @deathbecomesher comes to the Cadillac Palace Theatre April 30, 2024. See you in Chicago."

Hilty, known for Wicked and TV's Smash, earned a Tony nomination for the play Noises Off. Simard has two Tony nominations, for the musicals Company and Disaster!



Directed by Robert Zemeckis, Death Becomes Her won an Oscar for Best Visual Effects. The cast also included Bruce Willis and Isabella Rossellini. The film is currently streaming free with ads on Freevee.