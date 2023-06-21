This Oprah-Loved Shoe Brand Just Put a 'Perfect Summer Slipper' on Sale for 50% Off at Amazon

While it may not be the season of pumpkin-spiced lattes and cedar-scented candles, there are plenty of ways to feel cozy during summer — especially when you have a pair of Oprah Winfrey-approved slippers in your loungewear lineup.

Right now, popular summer slippers from one of Oprah’s favorite brands are majorly marked down at Amazon ahead of one of the site’s biggest sales events: Amazon Prime Day. These Dearfoams Melanie Terry Flip-Flop Slippers have also earned more than 2,300 five-star ratings and, if you act fast, you can snag them on sale for 50 percent off — the lowest price we’ve seen all year.

The slippers have a memory foam insole that’s lined with terry cloth for an extra plush and comfortable feel. And while they’re uber cozy, the open-toe design of the house shoes facilitate plenty of airflow, making them the “perfect summer slippers,” according to one reviewer. What’s more, the rubber outsole provides traction and stability, so you can easily walk on hard floors or pop out to the mailbox while feeling secure and supported. And to top it all off, the slippers are machine-washable.

Amazon

Buy It! Dearfoams Melanie Terry Flip-Flop Slipper in Sleet, $18 (orig. $36); amazon.com

The slippers are available in sizes small through extra large, which translates to women’s sizes 5 through 12, according to the brand. Both the Sleet and Blue Multi colors are currently half-off at Amazon (for under $20, by the way!), but shoppers can also save on other summer slippers from Dearfoams. For instance, this knit slide sandal is marked down to $30, while this quilted espadrille slipper is on sale for $26.

Amazon

Buy It! Dearfoams Melanie Terry Flip-Flop Slipper in Blue Multi, $18 (orig. $36); amazon.com

Tons of Amazon shoppers have raved about the Melanie flip-flop slippers. One reviewer called them “the most comfortable slippers ever,” while another raved: “They’re so comfortable and soft on my feet, I never want to take them off.”

Another shopper shared: “I live in a tropical climate, so I don't always like my feet in slippers. But I have hard floors, so I want something under my feet, and these were the perfect solution.” They went on to call the slippers “durable, soft, [and] comfortable,” adding, “walking on the memory foam is heavenly.”

Don’t miss this 50 percent discount on the highly rated Dearfoams Melanie Terry Flip-Flop Slippers. Keep scrolling to see some other summer slippers from Dearfoam that are marked down at Amazon ahead of Prime Day.

Amazon

Buy It! Dearfoams Demi Rib Knit Slide Slipper, $30 (orig. $40); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Dearfoams Katie Microfiber Espadrille Slipper, $26 (orig. $36); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Dearfoams Beatrice Terry Slide Slipper, $20 (orig. $34); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

