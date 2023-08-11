These ‘Cute and Comfy’ Slip-On Sneakers from an Oprah-Loved Brand Are Up to 55% Off at Amazon

“I wore these shoes for the first time for 10 hours… my feet were not sore at all”

By
Clara McMahon
Clara McMahon
Clara McMahon
Published on August 11, 2023 07:00AM EDT

Oprah-Loved Deal Dearfoam Slip-On Sneakers Tout
Photo:

Getty Images / People / Tyler Roeland

Nothing puts a damper on a day of activities quite like having to squeeze into a pair of shoes. Luckily, slip-on sneakers are a great alternative to lace-ups because they’re easier to throw on.

The Dearfoams Annie Clog Slip-On Sneakers are no exception. Wearers can slide their feet into the shoes, rather than wrestle their way to a perfect fit. Oprah Winfrey gave Dearfoams a shoutout in her most recent roundup of Favorite Things, and right now, you can snag this style on sale for up to 55 percent off at Amazon.

Dearfoams Annie Clog Slip-On Sneaker in Black, $45 (Save 25%) 

Amazon Dearfoams Original Comfort Annie Clog Sneaker Black

Amazon

The sneakers have a lightweight, flexible, and cushiony insole that adapts to the shape of your foot over time, giving you a just-right level of support. The outsole is made from a durable material that absorbs shock with each step you take, making them great for walking. Plus, the knit upper of the shoe is breathable and stretchy for added comfort (and machine-washable, for added convenience!). 

The slip-on sneakers are available in women’s sizes 6 through 11 and 21 styles. Shoppers can score savings on every color, including easy-to-wear hues like black and white. The best deal? The pink sneakers are on sale for just $27 thanks to a steep discount and a stackable coupon.

Dearfoams Annie Clog Slip-On Sneaker in Pink, $27 with Coupon

Amazon Dearfoams Original Comfort Annie Clog Sneaker Pink

Amazon

More than one hundred Amazon shoppers have given the sneakers a perfect rating. One reviewer wrote that they “love the soles for walking,” while another raved, “These are perfect — [I] can wear them all day and they are so comfortable.”

Another shopper called the sneakers “cute and comfy,” and shared, “I wore these shoes for the first time for 10 hours on St. Patrick’s Day, standing, dancing, and walking a lot, [and] my feet were not sore at all.” They continued, “My arches were supported and my plantar fasciitis was not as painful as with other shoes.”

Snap up the Dearfoams Annie Clog Slip-On Sneakers while they’re on sale at Amazon.

Dearfoams Annie Clog Slip-On Sneaker in Moss, $34–$36 (Save 44%) 

Amazon Dearfoams Original Comfort Annie Clog Sneaker Moss

Amazon

Dearfoams Annie Clog Slip-On Sneaker in White, $45 (Save 25%) 

Amazon Dearfoams Original Comfort Annie Clog Sneaker White

Amazon

More Amazon Deals on Slip-On Sneakers

Dr. Scholl’s Nova Slip-On Sneaker, $50 (Save 38%)

Amazon Dr. Scholl's Shoes Nova Sneaker

Amazon

Stq Knit Slip-On Sneakers, $33–$36 with Coupon

Amazon STQ Loafers for Breathable Slip on Sneakers

Amazon

Sketchers Go Joy Slip-On Walking Sneaker, $40 (Save 33%)

Amazon Skechers Go Joy Walking Shoe Sneaker

Amazon

