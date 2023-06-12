Dean McDermott and Wife Tori Spelling Enjoy 'Inspiring' Night Out with Four of Their Kids at Gala

Dean McDermott is celebrating his family.

On Sunday, the actor, 56, shared a photo on Instagram with four of his children and his wife, Tori Spelling, 50.

Surrounded by daughters Hattie, 11, and Stella, 15, as well as sons Beau Dean, 6, and Finn Davey, 10, McDermott poses next to Spelling and wears black glasses. "Had an incredible and inspiring night last night at The Stand Up For Kids Gala @unistudios," he began his caption.

"A night of fashion, fun and fundraising for @luskinoic thank you to all the doctors, nurses and the Luskin Orthopedic Institute for children for helping kids be kids. No patient is ever turned away, regardless of insurance status."

"@carolinerhea4real was a wonderful host and a performance by @scarlettkateferguson and @piatoscano brought the house down and the tears. Such a beautiful inspiring performance 🙏❤️ The night was topped off with Harry Potters World closed down for all the gala guests for 2 hours."

"Such a special treat!!! Thank you to all the gala volunteers and @stefaniekeenan @topshelfconcierge #luskinoic #standupforkids #standupforkidsgala #universalstudios #johnvarvatos," he concluded.

In December, Spelling revealed that his ex-wife's 17-year-old daughter Lola, and their shared son Jack, 24, had moved in with McDermott and Spelling and their five children on an episode of Bethenny Frankel's ReWives podcast. Spelling shared that her home is a "big blended family right now."

"It's currently the Christmas season, and I have seven kids right now," she explained. "Because we have his ex's [Mary Jo] two kids with us so one from his past marriage, my stepson, and then her daughter living with us."

A representative for Mary Jo did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment at the time.

While she didn't explain the reason behind the new living arrangement, she referred to her blended family as "the more, the merrier."

In June, McDermott and his son Jack attended Lola's high school graduation. "So proud of this young lady @lolabunny.ace. She graduated yesterday!!!!!! Such a Rock Star!!" he wrote of the new high school graduate.

"The world is yours!!! The robes were so chic, I had to get in on the action. Ha Ha. Love you Lo Lo. ❤️#congrats #graduation."