Dean McDermott Hits the Town for a Passion Project amid Shaky Marriage Moment with Tori Spelling

The actor strummed up support for a cause close to his heart just weeks after announcing in a since-deleted post that he and his wife had "decided to go our separate ways" after 18 years of marriage

By
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She joined the brand in 2021 as a digital news writer, covering stories spanning across the site's verticals. She previously contributed E! Online, Hollywood Life and Oscar.com.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 6, 2023 02:53PM EDT
Dean McDermott's got a new gig following his split from wife, Tori Spelling after 18 years of marriage.
Photo:

SplashNews.com

Dean McDermott stepped out for a good cause even as questions loom over the fate of his marriage to Tori Spelling.

The 56-year-old actor took the stage to play the bass guitar at a recent event for We Got This, which builds “a community of giving and receiving that helps cancer thrivers and supporters live their best lives,” according to the charity’s website.

McDermott previously showed his support for the organization in a September 2022 Instagram post by posing with a shaved head alongside the charity’s founder Elissa Kalver. “I shaved my head to raise awareness and support for my friend and Warrior @elissakalver who is kicking cancers ASS!!" he wrote. "Cancer touches everyone’s life. Let’s help make everyones cancer journey a little easier. #wegotthis #f—cancer

Dean McDermott's got a new gig following his split from wife, Tori Spelling after 18 years of marriage.

SplashNews.com

We Got This did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment about the appearance comes less than three weeks after McDermott announced — in a later-deleted Instagram post — that he and Spelling, 50, were parting ways after 18 years of marriage.

"It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own," he captioned several photos of himself and Spelling with their children.

"We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time," he continued. "We ask that you all respect our privacy as we take this time to surround our family with love and work our way through this. Thank you all for your support and kindness.”

Reps for both Spelling and McDermott have not responded to PEOPLE's repeated requests for comment.

LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 07: Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott arrive at the FOX Summer TCA 2019 All-Star Party at Fox Studios on August 7, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic)
Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott arrive at the FOX Summer TCA 2019 All-Star Party at Fox Studios in August 2019. Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Despite deleting the post, a source previously told PEOPLE that McDermott “100 percent wants to get out of the marriage,” adding, “He took down the post because Tori didn’t want him to keep it up. But he’s packing his bags and is 100 percent serious about it.”

“He can’t take it anymore. He told her he’s done,” the insider added.

Dean McDermott's got a new gig following his split from wife, Tori Spelling after 18 years of marriage.

SplashNews.com

However, another source revealed the announcement came as a surprise to some of their friends who were aware of their previous struggles as a couple

“Their friends have seen their ups and downs through the years, but they really did seem to be in a good place in recent months,” says one source close to the Beverly Hills 90210 alum. “This feels really out of the blue."

The source continues, "If this had happened a year ago, it would’ve been expected because things were terrible between them. Sure, they still had their disagreements and didn’t always see eye to eye, but the past six months things had felt good between them.”

Stella Spelling, Tori Spelling, Beau Spelling, Dean McDermott, Finn Spelling, and Hattie Spelling
Stella Spelling, Tori Spelling, Beau Spelling, Dean McDermott, Finn Spelling, and Hattie Spelling.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Spelling has yet to speak out about her husband’s announcement but appears to have been sending a message with her fashion.

Last month, the actress was seen sporting a white sweatshirt with "What the f--- is going on?" written on the back, as seen in photos published by the Daily Mail. She was also spotted wearing a "Boys Lie" T-shirt, as seen in photos published by Page Six

“She’s not ready to break it yet,” a source close to Spelling previously told PEOPLE. “She knows once she makes an announcement public there is no going back.” The insider also called Spelling's recent clothing choices a "stunt."

Related Articles
Ioan Gruffudd and girlfriend Bianca Wallace appear to be putting their dramas behind them as they relax at the park after he is declared legally divorced
Ioan Gruffudd and Girlfriend Bianca Wallace Seen on Park Outing as Actor Finalizes Contentious Divorce
Kevin Costner Calls Estranged Wife's Child Support Request 'Inflated,' Calls Out Plastic Surgery Expenses
Kevin Costner Is 'Relieved' Judge Ordered Estranged Wife to Move Out of Home (Exclusive Source)
Christine arrived by limousine at the Santa Barbara Courthouse and is met by a woman presumed to be her lawyer.
Kevin Costner’s Estranged Wife Christine Ordered to Move Out of Home by the End of the Month: Reports
LAMAR ODOM, KHLOE KARDASHIAN AND TRISTAN THOMPSON
Khloé Kardashian Says She Feels 'Bad' About Exes Tristan Thompson and Lamar Odom 'Every Single Day'
Jwan Yosef and Ricky Martin at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 26, 2022 in Cap d'Antibes, France
Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef Are Divorcing After 6 Years of Marriage (Exclusive)
Adam Smith and Billy Porter arrive to the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019
Billy Porter and Husband Adam Smith Break Up After 6 Years of Marriage (Exclusive)
90 day fiance the last resort
'90 Day: The Last Resort': 5 Couples Return to 'Face Their Relationship Demons' — Watch the First Teaser!
Khloe Kardashian, Kanye West
Khloé Kardashian Compares Kanye West's 'Gravely Irresponsible' Meltdowns to a 'Car Crash in Slow Motion'
Kim Kardashian attends the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 12, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Baby2Baby); Kanye West attends a game between the Washington Wizards and the Los Angeles Lakers in the fourth quarter at Crypto.com Arena on March 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
Kim Kardashian Felt 'Conflicted' About Kanye West Divorce but Refused to Pile On amid His 'Downfall'
Nene Leakes attends 3rd Annual Birthday Ball for Quality Control CEO Pierre "P" Thomas; Kim Zolciak attends Gucci Mane Black Tie Gala
NeNe Leakes Says She 'Reached Out' to Support Kim Zolciak amid Messy Divorce: 'It's Not Easy'
Bethenny Frankel Raves About 'Accomplishment' of Kyle Richards, Mauricio Umansky Lasting 'Decades' Before Split
Bethenny Frankel Praises Kyle Richards' 'Accomplishment' of Lasting 'Decades' in Marriage Before Separation
Johnny Depp attends the "Jeanne Du Barry" press conference at the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2023
Johnny Depp Open to Working with Disney After Feeling Betrayed: 'Anything Is Possible' (Exclusive Source)
Former N.Y.C. Mayor Bill de Blasio and Wife Chirlane McCray Separating After 29 Years of Marriage
Former N.Y.C. Mayor Bill de Blasio and Wife Separate, Will Date Other People While Living Together
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Celebrate the Fourth of July as a Family amid Separation News
Kaitlin Olson and Rob McElhenney attend the after the premiere of party for the premiere of Apple TV+'s "Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet"
It's Always Sunny's Rob McElhenney and Kaitlin Olson Shut Down Split Rumors with Hilarious Tweets
Allison Dubois Reacts to Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umanskyâs Separation After Making Eerie Prediction About Their Marriage 13 Years Ago
Medium Allison DuBois Reacts to Her Eerie 'RHOBH' Prediction About Kyle Richards, Mauricio Umansky's Separation