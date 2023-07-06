Dean McDermott Hits the Town for a Passion Project amid Shaky Marriage Moment with Tori Spelling

Dean McDermott stepped out for a good cause even as questions loom over the fate of his marriage to Tori Spelling.

The 56-year-old actor took the stage to play the bass guitar at a recent event for We Got This, which builds “a community of giving and receiving that helps cancer thrivers and supporters live their best lives,” according to the charity’s website.

McDermott previously showed his support for the organization in a September 2022 Instagram post by posing with a shaved head alongside the charity’s founder Elissa Kalver. “I shaved my head to raise awareness and support for my friend and Warrior @elissakalver who is kicking cancers ASS!!" he wrote. "Cancer touches everyone’s life. Let’s help make everyones cancer journey a little easier. #wegotthis #f—cancer”

SplashNews.com

We Got This did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment about the appearance comes less than three weeks after McDermott announced — in a later-deleted Instagram post — that he and Spelling, 50, were parting ways after 18 years of marriage.

"It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own," he captioned several photos of himself and Spelling with their children.

"We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time," he continued. "We ask that you all respect our privacy as we take this time to surround our family with love and work our way through this. Thank you all for your support and kindness.”

Reps for both Spelling and McDermott have not responded to PEOPLE's repeated requests for comment.

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott arrive at the FOX Summer TCA 2019 All-Star Party at Fox Studios in August 2019. Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Despite deleting the post, a source previously told PEOPLE that McDermott “100 percent wants to get out of the marriage,” adding, “He took down the post because Tori didn’t want him to keep it up. But he’s packing his bags and is 100 percent serious about it.”

“He can’t take it anymore. He told her he’s done,” the insider added.

SplashNews.com

However, another source revealed the announcement came as a surprise to some of their friends who were aware of their previous struggles as a couple.

“Their friends have seen their ups and downs through the years, but they really did seem to be in a good place in recent months,” says one source close to the Beverly Hills 90210 alum. “This feels really out of the blue."

The source continues, "If this had happened a year ago, it would’ve been expected because things were terrible between them. Sure, they still had their disagreements and didn’t always see eye to eye, but the past six months things had felt good between them.”

Stella Spelling, Tori Spelling, Beau Spelling, Dean McDermott, Finn Spelling, and Hattie Spelling. Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.



Spelling has yet to speak out about her husband’s announcement but appears to have been sending a message with her fashion.



Last month, the actress was seen sporting a white sweatshirt with "What the f--- is going on?" written on the back, as seen in photos published by the Daily Mail. She was also spotted wearing a "Boys Lie" T-shirt, as seen in photos published by Page Six.

“She’s not ready to break it yet,” a source close to Spelling previously told PEOPLE. “She knows once she makes an announcement public there is no going back.” The insider also called Spelling's recent clothing choices a "stunt."

