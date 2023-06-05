Dean McDermott Celebrates Mary Jo Eustace's Daughter Lola at High School Graduation with Son Jack

Dean McDermott is celebrating a special day for his blended family.

Along with son Jack Montgomery McDermott, the actor, 56, attended his ex-wife's 17-year-old daughter, Lola Eustace's high school graduation over the weekend.

"So proud of this young lady @lolabunny.ace. She graduated yesterday!!!!!! Such a Rock Star!!" he wrote of the new high school graduate, daughter of ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace.

"The world is yours!!! The robes were so chic, I had to get in on the action. Ha Ha. Love you Lo Lo. ❤️#congrats #graduation."



In December, McDermott's wife, Tori Spelling, revealed that both Lola and Jack, 24, had moved in with the couple and their five children — Beau Dean, 6, Finn Davey, 10, Hattie Margaret, 11, Stella Doreen, 14, and Liam Aaron, 16 — on an episode of Bethenny Frankel's ReWives podcast, sharing that her home is a "big blended family right now."

"It's currently the Christmas season, and I have seven kids right now," she explained. "Because we have his ex's [Mary Jo] two kids with us so one from his past marriage, my stepson, and then her daughter living with us."

A representative for Mary Jo did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment at the time.

While she didn't explain the reason behind the new living arrangement, she referred to her blended family as "the more, the merrier."

Tori Spelling/instagram

News of Dean and Spelling's extended family living together under one roof came after Jack called out the Canadian actress, 61, in a lengthy Instagram for spreading "information about my Dad, Step mom and my siblings" on the former couple's podcast Ex's & Uh-Ohs.

Although Mary Jo expressed in a 2019 episode of the podcast that the blended family had mended their relationship, a source close to her told PEOPLE shortly after Jack's post: "I'm sure it's very hurtful for Mary Jo to hear that her son is talking negatively about her."

The source continued: "It was Mary Jo that did 90 percent of the parenting and has been a loving and consistent parent. With that said, she respects Jack's right to express himself. And always will."

