Deadly Rip Tides Believed to Be Cause of At Least 11 Drowning Deaths in Florida Panhandle Over Past Two Weeks

“I’m beyond frustrated at the situation,” Bay County sheriff Tommy Ford wrote on Facebook

By
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. He has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. His work has previously appeared in Entertainment Weekly, Variety, BuzzFeed, Reader's Digest, Backstage, Creative Screenwriting Magazine, The Drill Mag, Script Magazine, Ocala Magazine, and The Kansas City Star.
Updated on June 29, 2023 04:26PM EDT
Tourists swimming on Panama City Beach, Florida
Tourists swimming on Panama City Beach, Florida. Photo:

Getty Images

A series of deadly rip tides have claimed the lives of at least 11 people along the Florida Panhandle coast in the past two weeks.

“The combination of southwest waves and the strengthening sea breeze will increase wave heights and heighten the rip current risk,” meteorologist Kathryn Prociv told the NBC News on Thursday. “The outgoing tide from midday through early afternoon today will also add to the rip current risk.”

Tom Gill, a spokesman for the nonprofit United States Lifesaving Association added that summer heat and a lack of lifeguards have contributed to the issue. “Swimming on an actively guarded beach is always the safest option,” Gill said. “But not every beach is patrolled by a lifeguard and the high heat has been pushing a lot of people into the water.” 

According to the NWS’s “Surf Zone Fatalities” database, Panama City Beach has seen seven of the 11 drowning deaths in the Florida Panhandle in the last two weeks, making it the U.S. location with the most drownings this year. The database lists four more deaths in recent weeks, one at Blue Mountain Beach, two at Miramar Beach and one at Pernido Key.

People swim at a beach in Panama City, Florida, U.S., on Friday, July 31, 2020
People swim at a beach in Panama City, Florida, U.S., on Friday, July 31, 2020.

Aileen Perilla/Bloomberg via Getty Images

In Florida, where millions of tourists flock to enjoy the sunshine and the sand, rip currents pose a serious threat to beachgoers, especially during the summer months when storms and hurricanes increase the wave activity.

Panama City Beach spokeswoman Debbie Ingram told NBC News that the popular nine miles of beach does not have enough lifeguards to staff it. “Hiring is a struggle,” Ingram said in a text, per the outlet. “We are competing with other beach communities, some of whom offer higher wages. Many times we get college kids who go back to school.”

Ingram told CNN on Tuesday that Panama City Beach had closed the water to the public last Friday. “The waves turned rough, there were numerous rescues, and we upgraded back to double reds at 12:30 p.m.” she added. In the beach flag warning system, double red flags indicate that the water is closed to the public.

Officials in the area have expressed their frustration at the loss of life and urged beachgoers in the area to be responsible. Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford, whose jurisdiction includes Panama City Beach, shared a lengthy post on the department’s Facebook page on Monday.

“I’m beyond frustrated at the situation that we have with tragic and unnecessary deaths in the Gulf,” he wrote. I have watched while deputies, firefighters and lifeguards have risked their lives to save strangers. I have seen strangers die trying to save their children and loved ones, including two fathers on Father's Day.”

“These same heroes, who have risked it all to save others, have been cursed and given the finger, while trying to warn visitors of the life-threatening dangers,” he continued. “We have used the tools provided by the county commission to fine violators $500 for entering the water on double red flags."

Ford urged beachgoers to learn how to spot and avoid rip currents before heading into the water. He also advised them to swim near a lifeguard tower or a designated swimming area with flags indicating the water conditions, writing, “If you do find yourself caught in a rip current do not panic or swim against it. Swim parallel to shore until you are out of it then swim back to shore.”

"I’m so proud of the men and women at the sheriffs office and partner agencies that are giving their absolute best to save lives. Please be responsible and don’t put your life or theirs in danger," his post concluded.

Advice on the National Weather Service echoes Ford's advice. According to the site, the best way to escape a rip current is to, "turn sideways to the shore, and wade or swim until you are out of the rip current. Then move back toward shore at an angle away from the rush of water."

