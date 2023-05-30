Deadliest Catch: Jonathan Hillstrand and Jesse McCollum Wish for ‘Peace’ for Mike While Spreading Ashes at Sea

“I’m sorry this took me this long, I haven’t had the courage to do it. This is going to be hard to do,” the ship captain said while paying respects to his best friend and Jesse’s dad

By Esther Kang
Published on May 30, 2023 02:00 PM

Deadliest Catch's Captain Jonathan Hillstrand had an emotional send-off helping deckhand Jesse McCollum spread his late father Mike’s ashes at sea. 

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at Tuesday’s episode, Jonathan helps his crewmate pay one final tribute to Mike after Jesse expresses a desire to honor his dad by scattering his remains from aboard the Time Bandit.

According to Jonathan, Jesse has been experiencing restless sleeping in his bunk next to the ashes of his late father, who was an engineer on the ship — not to mention Hillstrand’s longtime friend.

“We just need to take care of his dad and then he might be able to sleep,” the king crab fisherman hopes.

For his part, Jonathan also acknowledges he’s been avoiding such an official-feeling goodbye for his “best friend from high school,” admitting in a confessional interview: “I’ve just been putting it off because it's been so emotional for me.”

But finally the moment comes. “Let’s go bury Mike,” he says through tears. “He’s restless, let him go.” 

Deadliest Catch
Jesse McCullon's Late Father Mike McCullon.

Discovery Channel

Gathering the rest of the crew, the captain announces he’ll be saying a few words.

“Jesse, I love your dad. He’s my best friend, this is hard to do,” he admits. “I’m sorry this took me this long, I haven’t had the courage to do it. This is going to be hard to do.”

Before the crew share their last goodbyes on deck, Jonathan makes a short speech. 

“I want to say a word about Mike,” he begins as the camera pans to Jesse with tears in his eyes. “Great dad, he raised a great kid, and we just want to honor him today and spread his ashes in St. George Canyon.”

Deadliest Catch
Jesse McCollun's Late Father Mike McCollun.

Discovery Channel

Jonathan lets out an audible gulp as he shares a prayer with the crew: “Lord, please take Mike in your arms. Take his soul, let his soul be in heaven. Let him find peace, let Jesse find peace and love and mercy. That’s all we ask in your name. Amen.”

As Jesse begins to spread the ashes, another deckhand rings a bell in tribute. 

“Your spirit’s free Mike!” says Jonathan. “Love you Mike, I miss you Mike.”

Mike’s friend and son embrace and exchange loving words as the rest of the crew begin rallying around Jesse to lend him their support. 

“That was not easy,” Jonathan sighs. Then a deckhand off camera quickly breaks the tension: “What would [Mike] say? ’Get back to work!’”

Deadliest Catch airs on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on the Discovery Channel.

