Jacky Oh's Partner DC Young Fly Says He's Taking Things 'a Day at a Time' After Her Death at 32

DC Young Fly is remembering his love Ms. Jacky Oh.

The 31-year-old Wild N’ Out star honored his late partner on Instagram Monday, nearly three weeks after her unexpected death at age 32.

"Rest Well Baby 😥🤎 #GODGotUs #GainedAnotherAngel #TakeItADayAtATime," he captioned a throwback photo of the couple dressed in matching black outfits.

DC Young Fly’s tribute follows Jacky’s celebration of life in Atlanta last week, where he addressed his late partner and praised her as a loving mother to their children: Nova, 6, Nala, 2, and Prince Nehemiah, 10 months.

"I love you, Jack. These kids are beautiful, man," he said through tears. "I'm talkin' about, super great mother. I want our kids to understand that you had a beautiful soul and you didn't leave us. You in heaven," he said. "Your spirit is with us, you still here, and we got an amazing support system. We got a beautiful support system and they came out. We love you. Everybody in here, keep God first."

Paras Griffin/Getty

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jacklyn Smith, known to the world as Jacky Oh, a talented Wild 'N Out family member whose impact will be forever treasured and missed," a BET Media Group spokesperson said in a statement shared with PEOPLE.

"Jacky Oh was a loving friend and beloved colleague of the 'Wild 'N Out' cast throughout five seasons,” the spokesperson continued. “More importantly, she was a tremendous mother to three beautiful children."

Following the news of his partner's death, the rapper — whose real name is John Whitfield — wrote a heartfelt message about her on Instagram.

“I wasn’t in no rush to post this because I wanted it to be a dream so bad but every hour I’m reminded of realty so I wanna make sure I applaud you in the proper manner 😢” he captioned the post alongside photos of their family. “You are the GREATEST MOTHER I KNOW your soul was beautiful.”

He added: “Yu always wanted the best for others and I admired how our family love each other!!! Never had to worry about our kids loving each other cause you were on top of Dat!!!”

DC Young Fly vowed he would continue to love Jacky Oh as he concluded his message.

“Love you forever and our kids are super strong 💪🏾 they helpin me wit my tranquility no Kap!!!!!” he wrote. “U wit me forever ♥️ The QUEEN of my children will always have a spot in my heart and the paradise 😫(Yu gon get me for Dat🥲 but it’s true)”

He continued, “LOVE YOU FOREVER jus know we goinn harder than ever and GOD is in control and he got us covered 🙏🏾🙏🏾”

