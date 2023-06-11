DC Young Fly Shares Footage from Partner Jacky Oh's Atlanta Memorial Service: 'Love U Forever'

"Sent you off the right way mama 🤎🥹," DC Young Fly wrote in a tribute post to late partner Jacky Oh

By
Nicholas Rice
PEOPLE.com Page Avatar
Nicholas Rice

Nicholas Rice is a Staff Editor for PEOPLE Magazine. He began working with the brand as an Editorial Intern in early 2020, before later transitioning to a freelance role, and then staff positions soon after. Nicholas writes and edits anywhere between 7 to 9 stories per day on average for PEOPLE, spanning across each vertical the brand covers. Nicholas has previous work experience with Billboard, POPSUGAR, Bustle and Elite Daily. When not working, Nicholas can be found playing with his 5 dogs, listening to pop music or eating mozzarella sticks.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 11, 2023 02:13PM EDT
Jacky Oh and DC Young Fly attend No Cap Comedy Tour - Atlanta at State Farm Arena on April 10, 2022
Photo:

Prince Williams/Wireimage

DC Young Fly is saying goodbye to partner Jacky Oh.

The YouTuber — whose real name is John Whitfield — honored his late partner at her memorial service on Saturday. PEOPLE confirmed late last month that Jacky Oh had died at age 32.

"Sent you off the right way mama 🤎🥹 love u forever 💪🏾💪🏾," DC Young Fly captioned a video shared on Instagram, which shows friends and family gathered together to remember the former Wild ‘N Out star after her unexpected death.

"The kids gon be str8 and you kno GOD got us 💪🏾🙏🏾🤎," he added.

In a police report obtained by PEOPLE, it was revealed that police were "dispatched" on May 31 "in reference to an unresponsive female," who ended up being Jacky Oh. She was taken to Mercy Hospital in Miami thereafter.

The star was then pronounced dead "despite resuscitative efforts," the document stated. Her cause of death has yet to be determined.

After news of Jacky Oh’s death broke, DC Young Fly and his family shared a statement with PEOPLE to thank fans for their support, stating, "We thank everyone for their well wishes and ask for privacy during this difficult time.” 

A BET Media Group spokesperson also said in a statement shared with PEOPLE, "We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jacklyn Smith, known to the world as Jacky Oh, a talented Wild 'N Out family member whose impact will be forever treasured and missed."

Jacky Oh attends the "Finding Happy" Premiere Party and Midnight Brunch

 Paras Griffin/Getty Images

A little over a week after Jacky Oh's death, DC Young Fly shared a loving tribute about her on social media, alongside a series of photos of them and their children: Nova, Nala and Prince.

“I wasn’t in no rush to post this because I wanted it to be a dream so bad but every hour I’m reminded of realty so I wanna make sure I applaud you in the proper manner 😢” he captioned an Instagram post. “You are the GREATEST MOTHER I KNOW your soul was beautiful.” 

“Yu always wanted the best for others and I admired how our family love each other!!! Never had to worry about our kids loving each other cause you were on top of Dat!!!” he added.

DC Young Fly also said that the couple is “GOD fearing” and “grounded by the spirit.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

“We never question the HIGHER POWER 🙅🏾‍♂️we roll wit the punches and continue to live righteous 💪🏾,” he shared. “Will always tell our kids how much an amazing person you were especially a GREAT MOTHER!!!”

“You know how our last convo went 🥺” DC Young Fly continued. “I prayed for Yu and now we are here.. but it’s ok we willll continue to pray and hold on to our FAITH because that’s alll we kno!!”

He concluded the heartfelt message by vowing to continue loving Jacky Oh, writing, “Love you forever and our kids are super strong 💪🏾 they helpin me wit my tranquility no Kap!!!!! U wit me forever ♥️ The QUEEN of my children will always have a spot in my heart and the paradise 😫(Yu gon get me for Dat🥲 but it’s true).” 

He continued, “LOVE YOU FOREVER jus know we goinn harder than ever and GOD is in control and he got us covered 🙏🏾🙏🏾.”

Related Articles
Netflix streaming service
Netflix Password Sharing Policy Leads to Rise in Account Sign-Ups
Bryan Cranston
Bryan Cranston Says He Intends to 'Hit the Pause Button' in 2026 — But Clarifies He’s 'Not Retiring'
Zachary Quinto Kim Kardashian
Zachary Quinto Was 'Really Impressed' by Kim Kardashian on 'AHS' as He Confirms His Own Guest Cameo
Amy Duggar King, Jim Bob Duggar, Josh Duggar
Amy Duggar King Calls Out Jim Bob Duggar for Not Protecting His Daughters from 'Predator' Josh Duggar
Melissa McCarthy
Melissa McCarthy Reveals Where She Thinks Her 'Gilmore Girls' Character Sookie Would Be Today
The Drama Heats Up Between Kendra Wilkinson Baskett & Mom Patti In This Exclusive 'Kendra On Top' Sneak Peek!
Kendra Wilkinson Shuts Down Idea of Dating in the 'Near Future' — But Says Her 'DMs Are Filled with Dudes'
David Beador and Lesley Beador divorce details
David Beador and Lesley Beador File Domestic Violence Restraining Orders Against Each Other amid Divorce
Micah Lussier poses for an IMDb exclusive portrait with the cast of Love Is Blind - Season 4 in Seattle, Washington.
Love Is Blind's Micah Lussier Reveals She Has 'Never Felt Happier' After Hitting 'the Lowest Lows'
Mike Batayeh
'Breaking Bad' Actor Mike Batayeh Dead at 52: 'A Devastating Loss of a Huge Life'
What Dan Rather learned from Martin Luther King
Dan Rather on How Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. 'Changed Me as a Person and as a Professional' (Exclusive)
Dan Rather Recalls How a Scary Home Invasion He Believes Was Connected to Watergate 'Changed My Perspective'
Dan Rather Remembers the 'Toughest' Goodbyes to His Children and Wife: 'You May Not Come Back' (Exclusive)
Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Kroy Biermann
Kim Zolciak Drops ‘Biermann’ from Instagram amid Divorce as She Teases ‘RHOA’ Return
Andrea Bocelli to Appear on The Bold and the Beautiful (Exclusive
Andrea Bocelli to Appear on 'The Bold and the Beautiful' Episode Filmed in Rome (Exclusive)
https://www.instagram.com/p/CVBMRdlPcey/
Shantel VanSanten Confirms She and Ex Victor Webster Are in Mediation amid Ongoing Divorce
DeVon Franklin and Meagan Good
DeVon Franklin Says the Love Between Him and Ex Meagan Good Has 'Not Gone Away' amid Divorce
Jacky Oh and DC Young Fly attend No Cap Comedy Tour - Atlanta at State Farm Arena on April 10, 2022
Jacky Oh's Partner DC Young Fly Shares Loving Tribute 8 Days After Her Death: 'Your Soul Was Beautiful'