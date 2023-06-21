DC Young Fly Shares How He is Coping with Partner Jacky Oh’s Sudden Death: 'I Can Control My Spirit'

“There’s no human secret way of dealing with things, especially when real life hits you,” the comedian said

By
Liza Esquibias
Liza Esquibias Author Bio Headshot
Liza Esquibias
Liza Esquibias is an Editorial Intern at PEOPLE. She is a rising senior majoring in Journalism at Pepperdine, where she is the editor-in-chief of the school's magazine.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 21, 2023 08:41PM EDT
Jacky Oh and DC Young Fly attend No Cap Comedy Tour - Atlanta at State Farm Arena on April 10, 2022
Photo:

Prince Williams/Wireimage

DC Young Fly is sharing how his faith is helping him through his grief.

On Wednesday, the comedian, 31, opened up about how he is coping since the sudden death of his partner Ms. Jacky Oh. Joined by his 85th South Show co-hosts Karlous Miller and Chico Bean, DC Young Fly appeared on The Steve Harvey Morning Show to talk about the trio’s newly released Ghetto Legends Netflix comedy special — and the role God is playing in his life lately.

“There’s no human secret way of dealing with things, especially when real life hits you,” he said. “And I think a lot of people don’t know real life — you make and create how your life can go today, but you don't know where your life is going to go tomorrow.”

Jacky Oh's memorial

Courtesy of Freddyo.com

The Wild ‘N Out star shared three children with Jacky Oh: Nova, 6, Nala, 2, and Prince Nehemiah, 10 months. He told Harvey, 66, that recognizing he doesn’t have control over others has led him to find a deep spiritual connection with God.

“Once I learned that I can't control life and the things that surround it, but I can control my spirit — it's one thing I do got control over — I don't care about nothing,” he said. “I’m God fearing. I lead by the spirit, not by the flesh. You got a human mind and you got a spirit mind.” 

DC Young Fly used a car accident as a metaphor for the delicacy of life — and how, despite doing everything right, things can still go wrong.

“Yeah I've been ducking and dodging, but I still got hit,” the MTV star said metaphorically. “You can drive as safe as possible, but you still get hit. And it's on you to maneuver and show people when you do get hit what you are gonna do.” 

He added that it is important to “understand what’s bigger than you,” saying, “You can’t control a spirit.” As for going through the grieving process in the public eye, DC Young Fly admitted it is “an unfortunate situation” to have his “life on display,” but he always leans back on his faith.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JANUARY 06: Jacky Oh, John Whitfield aka DC Young Fly and family attend HOUSE PARTY Red Carpet Screening at Regal Atlantic Station on January 06, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Warner Bros)

Paras Griffin/Getty

“Day for day, I don’t know what I’m going to do,” he confessed. “I just thank God I still have my mind to figure it out.”

Jacky Oh died unexpectedly on May 31 at the age of 32, and her cause of death has not yet been revealed. 

A little over a week after Jacky Oh's death, DC Young Fly shared a loving tribute about her on social media, alongside a series of photos of them and their children.

“I wasn’t in no rush to post this because I wanted it to be a dream so bad but every hour I’m reminded of realty so I wanna make sure I applaud you in the proper manner 😢” he captioned an Instagram post. “You are the GREATEST MOTHER I KNOW your soul was beautiful.” 

“Yu always wanted the best for others and I admired how our family love each other!!! Never had to worry about our kids loving each other cause you were on top of Dat!!!” he added.

DC Young Fly also said that the couple is “GOD fearing” and “grounded by the spirit.”

On June 10, family and friends came together for a celebration of life, where DC Young Fly gave a speech remembering her.

Jacky Oh's memorial

Courtesy of Freddyo.com

"I love you, Jack. These kids are beautiful, man," he said through tears. "I'm talkin' about, super great mother. I want our kids to understand that you had a beautiful soul and you didn't leave us. You in heaven," he said. "Your spirit is with us, you still here, and we got an amazing support system. We got a beautiful support system and they came out. We love you. Everybody in here, keep God first."

