DC Young Fly Calls Jacky Oh a 'Super Great Mother' at Atlanta Memorial Attended by Nick Cannon

The 'Wild 'N Out' star's friends and family gathered on Saturday to celebrate her life after her unexpected death at 32

By Dana Rose Falcone
Published on June 12, 2023 01:21PM EDT
Jacky Oh and DC Young Fly attend No Cap Comedy Tour - Atlanta at State Farm Arena on April 10, 2022
Photo:

Prince Williams/Wireimage

Jacky Oh’s friends and family honored the Wild 'N Out star with a touching memorial ceremony on Saturday.

Her longtime partner DC Young Fly hosted a celebration of life for the YouTuber, who died at age 32 after being found unresponsive on May 31, at Jackson Memorial Baptist Church in Atlanta. Nick Cannon, Frisco Chuck, PB, Mike Merril, Ernestine Morrison, Leticia Gardner, Karlos Miller, Radio Big Mack, Megan Brooks, BSimone, Chico Bean, Brii Renee, Dylan Pojar-Weatherly, Morgan Pierce, Jenny Kim and Frederick "FreddyO" Anderson all attended the ceremony.

“I've been dealing with trauma all my life, this is just new to me because I never had a rib to leave me,” DC Young Fly, who met Oh when they worked together on Wild ‘N Out, told the crowd during the service.

Jacky Oh's memorial

Courtesy of Freddyo.com

The reality star is survived by her three children with DC Young Fly: Nova, 6, Nala, 2, and Prince Nehemiah, 10 months.

“She was a super great mother, super great mother — super great, great mother,” DC Young Fly continued. “And if you know I had God before, what … what [do] you think now?”

Jacky Oh's memorial

Courtesy of Freddyo.com

Oh’s longtime friends Brittany Glena, Kira Putton and Lauren “Lolo” Wood also gave remarks about her life during the service, as did her aunts Angela and Carol Smith.

Afterward, DC Young Fly and some of the other attendees released white doves into the air. Then they headed to a public repast held for Oh at The Bank event center.

Jacky Oh's memorial

Courtesy of Freddyo.com

On Sunday, DC Young Fly shared moments from Oh’s celebration of life on Instagram.

“Sent you off the right way mama 🤎🥹,” he captioned the video. “Love u forever 💪🏾💪🏾 the kids gon be str8 and you kno GOD got us.”

Per a police report obtained by PEOPLE, Oh was pronounced dead "despite resuscitative efforts” after police found her unresponsive on May 31 and took her to Mercy Hospital in Miami.

At the time, DC Young Fly and his family said in a statement to PEOPLE: "We thank everyone for their well wishes and ask for privacy during this difficult time.” 

Jacky Oh's memorial

Courtesy of Freddyo.com

DC Young Fly also shared a heartfelt tribute to Oh on Instagram on Thursday.

“You are the GREATEST MOTHER I KNOW your soul was beautiful,” he wrote on Instagram. “Yu always wanted the best for others and I admired how our family love each other!!! Never had to worry about our kids loving each other cause you were on top of Dat!!! You kno we GOD fearing and we are grounded by the spirit.”

He added that he and the kids will “continue to live righteous” and that he “will always tell our kids how much an amazing person.”

“I prayed for Yu and now we are here.. but it’s ok we willll continue to pray and hold on to our FAITH because that’s alll we kno!!” the comedian continued. “Love you forever and our kids are super strong 💪🏾 they helpin me wit my tranquility no Kap!!!!! U wit me forever ♥️ The QUEEN of my children will always have a spot in my heart and the paradise 😫(Yu gon get me for Dat🥲 but it’s true) LOVE YOU FOREVER jus know we goinn harder than ever and GOD is in control and he got us covered.”

 

