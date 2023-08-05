Days of Our Lives has replaced co-executive producer Albert Alarr amid misconduct allegations, with coordinating producer Janet Drucker stepping into the role,

In July, Deadline was first to report that Alarr was to be the subject of a nine-week investigation after he allegedly "bullied" actors off the show and that "women had been disproportionately impacted by [layoffs in March] and were not receiving equal pay on the show."

In addition to other allegations of inappropriate workplace behaviors, the producer was accused of forcing two women to kiss without their consent.

'Days of Our Lives' cast in season 55.

Following the conclusion of the investigation, Corday Productions, the Days of Our Lives production company, issued a statement to Entertainment Weekly.

"After a two-month investigation, the independent investigator produced a report with its findings,” it read. “Based on those findings, Corday Productions has taken a series of actions designed to ensure a safe and respectful work environment."

Shortly after the news went public, Lisa Rinna spoke out about what she perceived as inappropriate behavior when she returned to Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem spinoff series back in 2021.

Lisa Rinna as Billie Reed. Evans Vestal Ward/Peacock/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum originally appeared on the soap opera from 1992 to 1995 as Billie Reed.

"Well, this took a long time...the last time I went over there and did that week on Peacock I couldn't believe the work environment," Rinna, 60, wrote in a now-expired Instagram Story, per EW. "It was disgusting, I was shocked. I let many people know, Albert included, and they didn't do a thing until now, it seems."

She added, “I was afraid for the young actors who had to continue to work there. I went to the producer, I even spoke with Sony HR. I wonder where the union is in this and how was this left unchecked?"

Days of Our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.