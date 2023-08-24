'Days of Our Lives': Louise Sorel Returns as Vivian to 'Stir Up Trouble' After Victor's Death (Exclusive)

Vivian Alamain, who was briefly wed to Salem bigwig Victor Kiriakis during Sorel's run on 'Days', resurfaces as the show adjusts to the deaths of both Victor and longtime star John Aniston

By
Kelly Martinez
Headshot
Kelly Martinez
Kelly Martinez is a TV writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. She was previously a Staff Writer at BuzzFeed for over three years.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 24, 2023 01:00PM EDT
'Days of Our Lives': Louise Sorel Returns as Vivian to 'Stir Up Trouble' After Victor's Death (Exclusive)
'Days of Our Lives': Louise Sorel Returns (Exclusive). Photo:

JPI Studios

An iconic Days of Our Lives villain is making a comeback.

PEOPLE can exclusively share a first look at Louise Sorel's upcoming return as Vivian Alamain. The actress is due to head back to Salem on Friday, Sept. 8 to "stir up trouble" in the aftermath of the death of her ex-husband Victor Kiriakis, who was portrayed by the late John Aniston.

Sorel first joined the cast of Days in 1992 and starred as Vivian up until 2000. She then reprised her role from 2009 to 2011, and again from 2017 to 2018. Her last on-screen appearance as the character was in 2020.

'Days of Our Lives': Louise Sorel Returns as Vivian to 'Stir Up Trouble' After Victor's Death (Exclusive)
'Days of Our Lives': Louise Sorel Returns as Vivian.

JPI Studios

In between, various actresses have assumed the role of Vivian, including Marj Dusay, Robin Strasser and Linda Dano.

Vivian was briefly married to wealthy crime boss Victor. Their marriage ended when he left her for her rival Kate Roberts (originally played by Deborah Adair, then Lauren Koslow). Victor's last on-screen appearance was in a posthumous Dec. 2022 episode — it aired on Peacock as a tribute to Aniston a month after his death at age 89 on Nov. 11, 2022.

Actor John Aniston attends the 39th annual Daytime Emmy Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on June 23, 2012 in Beverly Hills, California
Actor John Aniston attends the 39th annual Daytime Emmy Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on June 23, 2012.

JPI Studios

Earlier this month, PEOPLE also confirmed that Jen Lilley would make an appearance as Theresa Donovan as part of a send-off for Victor's character, who was on the show for 37 years.

At the time of Aniston's death, his daughter, actress Jennifer Aniston, broke the news in a loving Instagram tribute, calling him "Sweet Papa."

"You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew," she wrote. "I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace — and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now 🕊️I'll love you till the end of time💔⁣"

DAYS OF OUR LIVES, John Aniston, Louise Sorel, (ca. early 1990s), 1965-.NBC / Courtesy: Everett Collection
John Aniston and Louise Sorel on 'Days of Our Lives'.

NBC / Courtesy: Everett Collection

Additionally, Days co-creator Ken Corday said to PEOPLE in a statement at the time: "There is no question that all of us at Days will be mourning this great and profound loss. John was an icon, but even more so, he was a pillar of strength and unity for our Days of Our Lives community. He, along with our 'Victor Kiriakis,' will forever be in our hearts.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Sorel's return to Days of Our Lives will be available to stream on Friday, Sept. 8 at 6 a.m. ET on Peacock.

Related Articles
LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 15: (L-R) Chase Chrisley, Julie Chrisley, and Todd Chrisley attend the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 15, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Chase Chrisley Says Prison Has Been 'Tough' on His Parents' Marriage Because They're 'Obsessed with Each Other'
All Star Shore
Watch Vinny Guadagnino Take the 'All Star Shore' Reins — and Return to the Smush Room (Exclusive)
Janelle Brown, Kody Brown
Sister Wives' Janelle Brown Says She Felt Like She 'Had to Choose' Between Kody and Their Sons (Exclusive)
Nancy Frangione - Sharing Richard
'Another World' Star Nancy Frangione Dead at 70
Actress Barbara Eden portrait
'I Dream of Jeannie' Star Barbara Eden Celebrates Turning 92 with 'Joy' — and the 'Best Fans' (Exclusive)
Lavender Darcangelo Americas Got Talent 08 22 23
AGT's Lavender Darcangelo on 'Best Friend' Heidi Klum and the Sweet Reason Behind Her Live Show Song (Exclusive)
Sofia Vergara is pictured arriving to America's Got Talent in Pasadena, California. Sofia carried a Christian Dior tote and wore a white blouse, ripped jeans, and clear platform heels.
Sofía Vergara Makes Buzzy Return to 'America's Got Talent' amid Joe Manganiello Divorce
Riverdale Sneak Peek
'Riverdale' Reaches an Important — and Romantic — 'Culmination' in the Series Finale — Watch! (Exclusive)
ABCâs The Bachelorette stars Charity Lawson and Dotun.
The Bachelorette's New Fiancés Charity and Dotun Want to 'Show What Black Love Can Be Like' (Exclusive)
Gerry Turner, The Golden Bachelor, AMBC
Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner Thinks His '1 Person Is Out There' — but Knows He Needs to Up His Texting Game
90 Day: Yara Has Secretly Taken Birth Control for Months Because She's 'Not Ready' for Another Baby with Jovi
90 Day: Yara Has Secretly Taken Birth Control for Months Because She's 'Not Ready' for Another Baby with Jovi
OutDaughtered Adam and the girls fish
'OutDaughtered': The Busby Brood Battles Impatience and 'Sharp Hooks' on a Family Fishing Trip (Exclusive)
90 Day's Kalani Admits She 'Has Feelings' for Her Hall Pass: 'I Had to Keep a Connection'
90 Day's Kalani Admits She 'Has Feelings' for Her Hall Pass: 'I Had to Keep a Connection'
'All Rise': A Serial Killer Looms over Fourth and Final Season
'All Rise': Lola Asks the Team to 'Take Care of Each Other' amid Doubts in Final Trailer (Exclusive)
Jason Lee at the season 2 premiere of "BMF"
Jason Lee Celebrates Birthday in Hollywood with Cardi B, Tiffany Haddish and Floyd Mayweather
ABC's "United We Fall" stars Jane Curtin as Sandy Ryan.
Jane Curtin Says She Cringed Watching Some of Her Early 'SNL' Work: 'It Wasn't Funny' (Exclusive)