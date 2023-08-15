A 'Days' Favorite Is Back: Find Out the Poignant Reason Jen Lilley Will Return as Theresa Donovan

The actress, who starred on the show from 2013 to 2016, is reportedly reprising the role in a special send-off that will touch the hearts of longtime 'Days' fans

Published on August 15, 2023 02:39PM EDT
Jen Lilley
Jen Lilley. Photo: Courtesy: Getty Images/Vivian Killilea

Days of Our Lives' Theresa Donovan is headed back to daytime for a very special reason.

Actress Jen Lilley is reportedly returning to the Peacock soap opera as part of a sentimental send-off to Victor Kiriakis, played by late Days legend John Aniston nearly one year after the actor's death.

PEOPLE has reached out to reps for Days of Our Lives.

According to an exclusive first report from Soap Opera Digest, Lilley is slated to appear the week of Aug. 28.

The actress, 39, previously starred on Days from 2013 to 2016 as Theresa, the daughter of couple Shane Donovan and Kimberly Brady, most famously portrayed by Charles Shaughnessy and Patsy Pease. She made another brief appearance as the character in 2018 before moving on to star in several Hallmark films.

And she may not be the only one reprising her role to commemorate the late actor — Soap Opera News also reported that Zack Tinker, who played Victor’s nephew Sonny Kiriakis, is also set to return the same week as Lilley.

John Anison, Mary Beth Evans, Suzanne Rogers, Jen Lilley
John Anison, Mary Beth Evans, Suzanne Rogers, Jen Lilley at the Universal City Fan Event on November 9, 2013.

Vivian Zink/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

Jennifer Aniston announced on social media that her father had died at the age of 89 last November. 

"Sweet papa…⁣ John Anthony Aniston," she wrote alongside a set of photos of the pair. "You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace — and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now 🕊️I'll love you till the end of time💔⁣"

John Aniston
John Aniston. Courtesy: NBC/Mitchell Haaseth

The official Days of Our Lives social media account also posted a sweet tribute video highlighting his long time contribution to the series. John starred in the popular daytime show from 1970 to his death in 2022. 

"Our hearts are broken over the loss of our beloved family member John Aniston," the series said in a statement shared on Twitter and Instagram. "We love you John. Your legend will live on."

Series co-creator Ken Corday also told PEOPLE in a statement: "There is no question that all of us at Days will be mourning this great and profound loss. John was an icon, but even more so, he was a pillar of strength and unity for our Days of Our Lives community. He, along with our 'Victor Kiriakis,' will forever be in our hearts.”

Aniston’s final episode of Days of Our Lives aired on Dec. 26.

Days of Our Lives can be streamed on Peacock.

