‘Days of Our Lives’ Star Bill Hayes Marks 98th Birthday on Soap’s Set with Cake and His Costars

The actor first joined the Peacock soap opera in 1970 as the beloved Doug Williams

Published on June 8, 2023
Bill Hayes is marking a milestone.

The Days of Our Lives actor celebrated his 98th birthday on the set of the Peacock soap opera on Wednesday with a personalized cake and his costars. 

In a video posted on his joint Instagram account that he shares with his wife, Susan Seaforth Hayes, the soap star was presented with an impressive chocolate cake featuring a black and white photo of himself from his younger days that was topped with nine and eight-shaped candles.

The sweet clip shows Bill checking out the cake with his wife, 79 — who also plays his on-screen love interest, Julie Olson Williams — and his costar Billy Flynn, who plays Chad DiMera. “Wow,” said Bill as he held Flynn’s hand.

The star wore a light gray striped suit and red shirt for his celebrations on the show’s set, where he has played the beloved Doug Williams for over 50 years. 

“So Billy had his 98th birthday on Monday. He’s been on the show since 1960..." Susan said in the video, before Bill corrected his wife, noting he began starring in the series in "1970."

“1970,” continued Susan. “And he’s enjoyed every minute of it. He was the first performer to sing on daytime television.”

This achievement garnered cheers and claps from the cast and crew of the show, who then sang happy birthday to a smiling Bill. 

“Thank you,” the actor then said, before receiving a kiss on the cheek from his wife, who blew out his candles for him.

The video ended with the words, “Here’s to more years in Salem… and more birthdays, too!” 

"Thank you to our cast and crew for celebrating Billy’s 98th Birthday on set today. And the double chocolate cake was delicious! 🎂❤️,” the post, which also featured a close-up of the cake, was captioned. 

Many of Bill’s costars sent their birthday wishes to the actor on social media as well. Mary Beth Evans, who plays Kayla Brady, wrote in the comments section of the post, “Love you!!!! Happy happy birthday!!!”

Evans, 62, also referred to Bill as “remarkable” in a post on her own Instagram Wednesday. “Your talent, love of life and infectious happiness are inspirations to many, especially me!” she wrote alongside a picture of the pair together.

Meanwhile, Nadia Bjorlin, who plays Chloe Lane, said, “Happy Birthday Bill! You’re a legend and I just adore you and Susan! 🙌🎂🥂.”

Bill celebrated his 50th anniversary on Days of Our Lives in 2020. Two years before, he won the Daytime Emmy’s Lifetime Achievement Award for his role as Doug. 

The show premiered in 1965 on NBC before moving to Peacock in September 2022. 

Four years after Bill and Susan’s characters shared their very first kiss on the soap in July 1970, they tied the knot in real life in October 1974. 

Two years later, their characters then wed on TV on Oct. 1, 1976.

