Shark Tank's Daymond John Seeks Restraining Order Against Former Reality Show Entrepreneurs

John is seeking the restraining order against contestants who allege he cut them out of profits

By
Published on June 1, 2023 02:02 PM
Daymond John
Daymond John, Al 'Bubba' Baker . Photo:

ABC/Christopher Willard

Daymond John is seeking a temporary restraining order against three former Shark Tank contestants.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Bubba Q's Boneless Baby Back Ribs owners Al "Bubba" Baker, his wife Sabrina and daughter Brittani allege John had cut them out of profits and tried to seize control of the business.

And now, John, 54, is taking action over their alleged efforts "to undermine a business partnership and the legal parameters they agreed to four years ago," his spokesperson Zach Rosenfield said in a statement to PEOPLE.

SHARK TANK - ABCs Shark Tank stars Daymond John. (Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty Images)DAYMOND JOHN
Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty

“After repeated attempts to give the Baker’s the ability to correct their violations. It is unfortunate that it has come to this," Rosenfield claimed in the statement.

"This temporary restraining order is due to the Baker’s blatant actions to undermine a business partnership and the legal parameters they agreed to 4 years ago. Their belief that they can unwind poor business decisions through slanderous social media posts and articles will no longer be tolerated.”

The Bakers first appeared on the show in 2013 as they pitched their pre-cooked boneless baby back ribs. They have since claimed that John's $300,000 offer for 30 percent of the company was revised off air to $100,000 for 35 percent.

The family was the subject of a recent L.A. Times investigation where they accused John of attempting to take over the business and brought up other concerns related to their business deal with John and manufacturer Rastelli Foods Group.

Daymond John Welcomes Daughter

The family alleges that they have received around 4 percent of the publicly stated $16 million in revenue from the business, and that Al Baker had been left out of key business meetings. The Bakers have also posted a series of videos to social media in an effort to back up their claims with emails and other documents.

A case was dismissed by a federal judge in New Jersey without prejudice, and Rastelli has also started seeking a restraining order against the Bakers, per the Times.

After the report from the Times, which John called a "flawed interview" and a "false narrative" in a video posted to TikTok, he sent a cease-and-desist letter to the family demanding they “making publicly disparaging or defamatory remarks against Plaintiffs, and further, cease publicly revealing Confidential Information,” per the publication.

"The journalist, I believe the underlying issue here is, did not understand business as well as I would have liked her to," John alleged.

In a letter to the judge, the family wrote that John and Rastelli's practices have caused "irreparable harm, particularly as the time on our patent is running out," per the Times.

“Sharing our experience on social media is an honest and truthful account of our journey,” they wrote. “We firmly believe that the truth is in the best interest of the public.”

Related Articles
PHOTO May 17, 2023 Photograph by Courtesy of Max Key Art MAX And Just Like That... Season 2
'And Just Like That...' Trailer: Carrie Has 'Moved on' to Aidan, Miranda Doubts Che and Charlotte Is Hammered
Carson Daly on Tuesday March 7, 2023
Carson Daly on Hearing from AARP Ahead of His 50th Birthday: 'S--- Got Real'
Jessica Biel and Beverley Mitchell
Jessica Biel and Beverley Mitchell Have Sweet '7th Heaven' Mini-Reunion at 'Cruel Summer' Premiere
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Honor Art Moore as He Celebrates 34 Years at Live
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Honor Art Moore as He Celebrates 34 Years at 'Live'
THE BACHELORETTE Charity Lawson
Charity Lawson's Official 'Bachelorette' Cast Is Revealed: Meet the 25 Men Vying for Her Heart
Amber Riley
Amber Riley on Life After Breaking Off Engagement: The Breakup Won't 'Stop Me From Finding Love'
Raquel Leviss Says She Called â and Texted â Ariana Madix to Apologize After Tom Sandoval Affair
'VPR': Raquel Is 'Ashamed' of 'Deceitful' Affair with Sandoval — and Admits She Subconsciously Blamed Ariana
Kim Kardashian attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art ; Pete Davidson attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art
Kim Kardashian Wanted Pete Davidson to Be 'Comfortable' on Her Show: 'Know What You're Getting Yourself Into'
Kim Cattrall Slams Sarah Jessica Parker as Tensions Surrounding SATC 3 Revealed: 'Kim Killed the Movie'
'And Just Like That...' Kim Cattrall Is Returning to 'Sex and the City' — Get the Scoop!
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West
Kim Kardashian Refuses to Be Ex Kanye West's 'Clean-Up Crew' as He Spirals Towards 'Rock Bottom'
Sammi Giancola Calls on a 'Jersey Shore' Legend to Tease Her Return: 'The Sweetest Thing You've Ever Seen'
Sammi Giancola Calls on a 'Jersey Shore' Legend to Tease Her Return: 'The Sweetest Thing You've Ever Seen'
Andy Cohen & SiriusXM Celebrate The Launch Of Cohen's New, Exclusive SiriusXM Channel, Radio Andy, At PHD Rooftop Lounge At The Dream Downtown In New York City
Kelly Ripa Exposes Andy Cohen's Racy Texts, Including a NSFW Love Interest Pic He Actually Sent to Her at Work
Lindsie Chrisley attends Peanut, the App for Modern Motherhood, Atlanta launch at Paces & Vine Restaurant on September 26, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images); Julie Chrisley (L) and Todd Chrisley attend the grand opening of E3 Chophouse Nashville on November 20, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for E3 Chophouse Nashville)
Lindsie Chrisley Admits Being Adopted by Dad Todd's Wife Julie Was 'Chaotic' but Affirms She Has 'No Regrets'
SEX AND THE CITY Rollout, Hoda Kotb
Hoda Kotb Believes Sex and the City 'Made Being Single Cool': 'It Made You Feel Empowered'
Tyler Christopher
'General Hospital', 'Days of Our Lives' Alum Tyler Christopher Arrested for Public Intoxication at Airport
Jill Duggar Dillard
Jill Duggar Says She's 'Done with Secrets' as She Reveals She's Releasing New Memoir 'Counting the Cost'