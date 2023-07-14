Daymond John Praises His 'Two Great Partners' for Helping to Raise His Three Daughters

The Shark Tank judge opened up about being a girl dad while appearing on the "Dad Saves America" YouTube channel

By Hannah Sacks
Updated on July 14, 2023

Daymond John is opening up about being a girl dad.

While appearing on the "Dad Saves America" YouTube channel, the Shark Tank judge, 54, talked with host John Papola about raising his three daughters.

"I don't get a word in edge-wise. I'm never right. They only talk to their mothers," he tells Papola when asked what it's like to have three girls. "It's the most fulfilling feeling in the world. My oldest girl is, she's like the mother of the family, she's always had an old soul. Beautiful, beautiful young lady."

Daymond John
Andrew Eccles/ABC

"My middle girl just graduated Parsons with her masters in architectural design and my little one is 7," he continues. "It is the best feeling in the world to have healthy girls who are positive influences on society and I'm just so so fortunate."

"I don't consider myself a great father in regards to the everyday discipline and/or education of my girls because I've been so fortunate to have two great partners — my first wife is an amazing, amazing partner."

Daymond John and Heather Taras attend the 2018 Samsung Charity Gala at The Manhattan Center on September 27, 2018 in New York City
Roy Rochlin/Getty

"Maybe we didn't gel the way that I would like but that doesn't take away from, she is one of the most brilliant people I've ever met when it comes to being a mother. And my wife now. My wife calls me, you know I'm a Disney dad."

Although John is relatively private when it comes to his kids, he opened up in 2017 about wanting his daughters to walk him down the aisle amid his diagnosis of thyroid cancer. “I want to be around in my daughters’ lives for a long time. I want to walk my daughters down the aisle."

"I want to see them grow up to be productive people who can help add some value to this world,” he said. “If I am so busy and neglect my own health, I may not be around at all. That would make my family suffer at the same time.”

