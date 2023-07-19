Dax Shepard Calls Wife Kristen Bell ‘World’s Hottest Jujitsu Practitioner’ as She Turns 43

The actor also branded the 'Frozen' star the "greatest mom, wife, sister and dog owner" in his Instagram birthday tribute

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Published on July 19, 2023
Dax Shepard shared a birthday tribute to his wife Kristen Bell on Instagram. Photo:

Dax Shepard is in awe of wife Kristen Bell on her birthday!

On Tuesday, the actor, 48, sent sweet birthday wishes to the Frozen star as she turned 43 and called her “the world’s hottest jujitsu practitioner.”

“Happy Birthday to the world’s hottest jujitsu practitioner,” Shepard captioned his birthday tribute to his wife. “And that’s in addition to being the greatest mom, wife, sister and dog owner that this world has ever known. Everyone one of us in her Orbit has hit the jackpot. Happy Birthday Buddy!!!! @kristenanniebell 🎉🎂🥳🎈🎊🎁.”

In the final photo of a carousel of pictures, Bell has been captured smiling and wearing a pink jiu-jitsu uniform with a white belt. The series of snapshots also included several of the couple together, including one of them at a Formula 1 race, and a shirtless photo of Shephard on a boat next to his wife. 

“So grateful I get to spend them all with you ❤️,” wrote the actress in the comments section. She also shared her husband’s post on her Instagram Story on Tuesday.

The couple, who met in 2007 at a birthday dinner for a mutual friend, got engaged in 2010 and tied the knot in 2013. They share two daughters together: Lincoln, 10 and Delta, 8.

Back in May, The Good Place actress shared photos from a jiu-jitsu injury that had been accidentally caused by her daughter Delta. 

Shepard's post also featured a series of couple photos of the pair.

In the Instagram post, the mom of two shared some close-up photos and a video of her nose injury after she took "some teeth to the nose" during the martial arts session with her 8-year-old. 

"Minor jujitsu injury…took some teeth to the nose. Will recover,” she wrote in the caption. “You should see the other guy!!!! (she is 8, the fruit of my loins, and has big, sharp, buck teeth.)"

Earlier this month, both daughters joined Bell and Shepard for a family vacation in Idaho, with the actress sharing highlights on her Instagram page.

"Idaho, chapter 1 🏔️🧡," Bell captioned a post documenting their trip. The carousel of snaps featured several family photos of the foursome exploring the outdoors, but it was the second picture of the post that got tongues wagging. 

The photo, which makes for an epic game of "six degrees of separation," included a whole host of celebrities posing together at a long dining table outside.  Along with Shepard, the snapshot also featured the likes of Jennifer Aniston and her Friends costar Courteney Cox, Jason Bateman, Olivia Munn, Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel.

The group gathered at South Fork Lodge, which Kimmel, 55, reportedly bought in 2020, according to WSJ Magazine and the Idaho State Journal.

