Dax Shepard Jokes About Kids' Future Sex Lives, Says His House Is Off Limits: 'Car, Like Everyone Else'

The actor shares his two daughters — Delta, 8, and Lincoln, 10 — with wife Kristen Bell

By Hannah Sacks
Published on August 18, 2023 12:33PM EDT
Kristen Bell Reveals the Awkward Moment Dax Shepard Accidentally Sexted Her Mom

Dax Shepard is getting honest about how he might feel in the future when his kids return home with significant others.

While discussing the concept of adult kids on his podcast Armchair Expert, Shepard and guest Wendy Mogel spoke about setting boundaries when kids move back in with their parents.

When it comes to potential "sleepover" guests, Mogel, who is a clinical psychologist, said that parents should share that they don't want to go into the kitchen to see a stranger in the morning.

"I'm not going to love seeing some 25-year-old dude in boxers in my kitchen," Shepard responded.

"Right and you're totally entitled to that," Mogel said to the actor.

"It's not going to be for me. I'm very pro-sex, I hope they're very happy and adventurous," the Parenthood star said, referring to his kids' future sex lives.

"Where are they supposed to have it, Dax?" Mogel asked. "In their car like everyone else did, I guess," he confirmed with a laugh.

Shepard shares his two daughters — Delta, 8, and Lincoln, 10 — with wife Kristen Bell.

Recently, the Frozen actress revealed that her two daughters have an acquired taste when it comes to their drink choices. While appearing on an episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Bell chatted with host Kelly Clarkson, 41, about letting her two daughters drink non-alcoholic beers.

Although she admitted that it "sounds insane," Bell said that "context is important," since Shepard, 48, is a recovering addict.

"He's a recovering addict," Bell, 43, said of Shepard, "but he likes non-alcoholic beer, so he'd pop one open, he'd have [our oldest daughter] on his chest, and we'd walk and look at the sunset," she told Clarkson.

"As a baby, she was pawing at it, and sometimes she'd suck the rim of it. So I think it feels to her like something special, something daddy, something family."

