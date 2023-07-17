Dax Shepard Enjoys Ice Cream at Dairy Queen with Kristen Bell and Reveals His Favorite Treat at the Chain

The couple visited a Dairy Queen on National Ice Cream Day over the weekend

By
Escher Walcott
escher-walcott
Escher Walcott
Escher Walcott is a Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE, covering stories in Entertainment, Style, Human Interest.She joins having written for several popular news publications, including Glamour, Refinery29, NYLON and Evening Standard, discussing the latest fashion trends, pop culture news, and pressing social matters. 
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 17, 2023 02:01PM EDT
Dax Shepard eating Dairy Queen. Photo:

daxshepard/Instagram

Dax Shepard is a cherry dip fan!

On Sunday, the Top Gear America star visited Dairy Queen with his wife Kristen Bell and let fans in on his favorite ice cream flavor.

“I make it a point to eat a cherry dipped ice cream once a decade,” Shepard captioned his Instagram post, which featured a photo of himself enjoying an ice cream cone outdoors. “Yesterday reset the clock. See you in 2033 Cherry Dip 🍒🍒🍒🍒.”

Dax Shepard eating Dairy Queen.

daxshepard/Instagram

Also getting in on the tasty action was wife Bell. “Happy national icecream day!” the Good Place actress wrote, tagging DQ, as she posted an Instagram Story of herself smiling holding an ice cream in a cup.

In the sweet snap, she sat next to one of their daughters — whose face was covered with flower emojis — as she slurped on her ice cream in a cone. 

Shepard’s cherry dip obsession comes at unfortunate timing — as the ice cream flavor was recently discontinued

Kristen Bell and her daughter eating Dairy Queen.

kristenanniebell/Instagram

In May, Dairy Queen announced that the fan-favorite ice cream was no more. In a statement shared with PEOPLE, the ice cream brand confirmed that it will no longer be offered at local joints.

“At this time, the Cherry Dipped Cone at Dairy Queen is being discontinued,” the statement read.  

Despite the discontinuation, enthusiasts of the fruity flavor may still be able to enjoy it again.

“That said, DQ is always rotating our dipped cone flavors and Cherry Dipped Cones may return in the future. Fans should check with their local DQ restaurant to learn which flavors are available,” the statement continued. 

Kristen Bell
Kristen Bell posts star-studded vacation photo.

Kristen Bell/Instagram

Earlier this month, Bell posted a photo of herself and husband Shepard with their famous friends as they got together for a star-studded meal in Idaho.

The photo — which went viral — showed several celebrities posing together at a long dining table outside. The group gathered at South Fork Lodge, and included  Jimmy Kimmel, Friends costars Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox, Jason Bateman, Adam Scott, John Mulaney and Olivia Munn, among other stars.

