David and Victoria Beckham Spend Time with Lionel Messi and His Wife Antonela Roccuzzo in Miami

The foursome made a glamorous appearance as they dined at Gekkō

By
Escher Walcott
escher-walcott
Escher Walcott
Escher Walcott is a Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE, covering stories in Entertainment, Style, Human Interest.She joins having written for several popular news publications, including Glamour, Refinery29, NYLON and Evening Standard, discussing the latest fashion trends, pop culture news, and pressing social matters. 
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 29, 2023 12:17PM EDT
David And Victoria Beckham Enjoy A Night Out With Lionel Messi And Antonela Roccuzzo In Miami
David and Victoria Beckham, Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo . Photo:

Pichichipixx / SplashNews

The Beckhams and Messis are taking on Miami!

David and Victoria Beckham were photographed spending a night out with Lionel Messi and his wife Antonela Roccuzzo in Miami, Florida, on Friday evening, where they visited hotspot Gekkō.

For the night out, Victoria, 49, wore a black fitted dress and a matching cropped jacket with peep-toe sandals and a leather clutch. The fashion designer accessorized her outfit with a pair of her signature oversized black sunglasses.

David And Victoria Beckham Enjoy A Night Out With Lionel Messi And Antonela Roccuzzo In Miami
The Beckhams enjoyed a night out with Messi and his wife in Miami.

Pichichipixx / SplashNews

Husband David, 48, meanwhile, opted for a purple semi-sheer shirt and matching tailored pants, and a gold watch. 

Roccuzzo, 35, channeled her inner Barbie in a bright pink mini dress with black strappy heeled sandals, as she was joined by husband Messi, 36, who wore a black printed shirt with light brown pants. 

Lionel Messi

Pichichipixx / SplashNews

Earlier in the day, Victoria shared snaps from the night on Instagram, which included a group shot of the foursome dining at Gekkō, which is co-owned by Bad Bunny and restaurateur David Grutman.

The two couples were also joined by Inter Miami player Sergio Busquets and girlfriend Elena Galera, Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas and wife Aleyda Mas, plus Grutman and his wife Isabela.

Messi
The foursome dressed up for the occasion.

Pichichipixx / SplashNews

Another pic from Victoria's Instagram showed her husband, Busquets and Messi, all facing the camera and smiling.

The Beckhams have been spending time with Messi in recent days, following the Inter Miami player’s first game at DRV PNK Stadium last week. 

Related Articles
brony james lebron james
LeBron James 'Grateful' As Son Bronny Seen for the First Time Since Cardiac Arrest: Source (Exclusive)
David Beckham, Sergio Busquets and Lionel Messi at Gekkō.
David and Victoria Beckham Step Out for Dinner with Lionel Messi at Bad Bunny's Restaurant
Larsa Pippen Says Sheâs 'Embarrassed' and 'Traumatized' Over Michael Jordan's Comments About Her Relationship With Marcus Jordan
Michael Jordan's Pre-Owned 1996 Mercedes-Benz to Be Auctioned Off for Just $23
(from left) Angela Fielding (Lidya Jewett) and Katherine (Olivia Marcum) in The Exorcist: Believer, directed by David Gordon Green.
‘The Exorcist: Believer’ Haunted House Is Coming to Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights 2023
Tua Tagovailoa Says He Turned Down Netflix's 'Quarterback' Because Docuseries it 'Showed Too Much' of 'Personal Life'
Why Tua Tagovailoa Declined to Be Featured in Netflix's 'Quarterback' Docuseries
The logo of the Paris candidacy for the 2024 Olympic Games
IOC Declines to Give Russia and Belarus Formal Invites to 2024 Olympic Games in Paris
Snoop Dogg Donates $10K to Support Same 93-Year-Old Facing Eviction That Tyler Perry Helped
Snoop Dogg Donates $10K to Support Same 93-Year-Old Woman Facing Eviction That Tyler Perry Helped
Brent Seaman
Florida Man Charged Over $35M Ponzi Scheme Targeting Elderly Church Members
Bella Thorne Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photos of Trip to British Grand Prix with Florence Pugh and Cara Delevigne
Bella Thorne Shares Behind-the-Scenes Snap with Florence Pugh and Cara Delevingne at British Grand Prix
Lebron with family
LeBron James Shares Sweet Family Photo After Son Bronny's Cardiac Arrest
Magic Johnson Vacation
Magic Johnson and Family Don Masquerade Headpieces for 'Another Amazing Party' on Super Yacht in Europe
LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers stands next to Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors during the second quarter in game one of the Western Conference Semifinal Playoffs
Steph Curry Remembers LeBron James Watching Him in College: 'Insane to Think About All That's Happened Since'
Shaun White for Ralph Lauren
Shaun White Shares Hilarious Memories of His Family During Olympics: ‘My Aunt Fell Off a Scooter’ (Exclusive)
Miami Tragedy as Beloved Aquarium Manatee Dies Following Rape by Brother
Fla. Aquarium Shares Cause of Death Details for Manatee Who Died During 'Heightened Mating Behavior'
Aaron Rodgers New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Agrees to $35 Million Pay Cut to Play for New York Jets
shareef O'neal says he spoke to bronny james after cardiac arrest
Shareef O'Neal Says He 'Talked' to Bronny James After the USC Star's Cardiac Arrest to Offer Help