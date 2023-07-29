David and Victoria Beckham Spend Time with Lionel Messi and His Wife Antonela Roccuzzo in Miami

The Beckhams and Messis are taking on Miami!

David and Victoria Beckham were photographed spending a night out with Lionel Messi and his wife Antonela Roccuzzo in Miami, Florida, on Friday evening, where they visited hotspot Gekkō.

For the night out, Victoria, 49, wore a black fitted dress and a matching cropped jacket with peep-toe sandals and a leather clutch. The fashion designer accessorized her outfit with a pair of her signature oversized black sunglasses.

The Beckhams enjoyed a night out with Messi and his wife in Miami. Pichichipixx / SplashNews

Husband David, 48, meanwhile, opted for a purple semi-sheer shirt and matching tailored pants, and a gold watch.

Roccuzzo, 35, channeled her inner Barbie in a bright pink mini dress with black strappy heeled sandals, as she was joined by husband Messi, 36, who wore a black printed shirt with light brown pants.

Pichichipixx / SplashNews

Earlier in the day, Victoria shared snaps from the night on Instagram, which included a group shot of the foursome dining at Gekkō, which is co-owned by Bad Bunny and restaurateur David Grutman.

The two couples were also joined by Inter Miami player Sergio Busquets and girlfriend Elena Galera, Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas and wife Aleyda Mas, plus Grutman and his wife Isabela.



The foursome dressed up for the occasion. Pichichipixx / SplashNews

Another pic from Victoria's Instagram showed her husband, Busquets and Messi, all facing the camera and smiling.

The Beckhams have been spending time with Messi in recent days, following the Inter Miami player’s first game at DRV PNK Stadium last week.