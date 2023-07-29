Entertainment Sports David and Victoria Beckham Spend Time with Lionel Messi and His Wife Antonela Roccuzzo in Miami The foursome made a glamorous appearance as they dined at Gekkō By Escher Walcott Escher Walcott Escher Walcott is a Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE, covering stories in Entertainment, Style, Human Interest.She joins having written for several popular news publications, including Glamour, Refinery29, NYLON and Evening Standard, discussing the latest fashion trends, pop culture news, and pressing social matters. People Editorial Guidelines Published on July 29, 2023 12:17PM EDT Trending Videos David and Victoria Beckham, Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo . Photo: Pichichipixx / SplashNews The Beckhams and Messis are taking on Miami! David and Victoria Beckham were photographed spending a night out with Lionel Messi and his wife Antonela Roccuzzo in Miami, Florida, on Friday evening, where they visited hotspot Gekkō. For the night out, Victoria, 49, wore a black fitted dress and a matching cropped jacket with peep-toe sandals and a leather clutch. The fashion designer accessorized her outfit with a pair of her signature oversized black sunglasses. The Beckhams enjoyed a night out with Messi and his wife in Miami. Pichichipixx / SplashNews Husband David, 48, meanwhile, opted for a purple semi-sheer shirt and matching tailored pants, and a gold watch. Roccuzzo, 35, channeled her inner Barbie in a bright pink mini dress with black strappy heeled sandals, as she was joined by husband Messi, 36, who wore a black printed shirt with light brown pants. David and Victoria Beckham Step Out for Dinner with Lionel Messi at Bad Bunny's Restaurant Pichichipixx / SplashNews Earlier in the day, Victoria shared snaps from the night on Instagram, which included a group shot of the foursome dining at Gekkō, which is co-owned by Bad Bunny and restaurateur David Grutman. The two couples were also joined by Inter Miami player Sergio Busquets and girlfriend Elena Galera, Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas and wife Aleyda Mas, plus Grutman and his wife Isabela. The foursome dressed up for the occasion. Pichichipixx / SplashNews Victoria Beckham Steps Out in MSCHF's Cartoon-Style Yellow Crocs Boots Another pic from Victoria's Instagram showed her husband, Busquets and Messi, all facing the camera and smiling. The Beckhams have been spending time with Messi in recent days, following the Inter Miami player’s first game at DRV PNK Stadium last week.