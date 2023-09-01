David and Victoria Beckham Celebrate Son Romeo on 21st Birthday: ‘The Most Generous Soul’

David and Victoria Beckham are some very proud parents.

On Friday, the couple paid a sweet tribute to their son Romeo on social media as he celebrated his 21st birthday.

The husband-wife duo shared the same video on their Instagram accounts and wrote their own heartfelt captions.

“Happy Birthday @RomeoBeckham…’” wrote Victoria, 49. “The sweetest, kindest and most generous soul. We are so proud of you and we love you more than words can express, you are our everything xx Kisses @DavidBeckham @BrooklynPeltzBeckham @CruzBeckham #HarperSeven.”

Meanwhile, David, 48, penned, “Happy 21st Birthday to my little man 🩷 Dad is so proud of the person that you have become, kind , generous and passionate about what you love , keep being you and dream big 🩷 we love u so much x @romeobeckham x @victoriabeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven 🩷.”

Romeo was quick to comment beneath the birthday wishes with a series of love heart emojis.

The video began with an adorable clip of a young Romeo wearing a Real Madrid soccer kit — his dad’s former team — and about to kick a ball. David can be heard asking his son, “Romeo Beckham, are you ready?”

“Yes I am,” Romeo replied, smiling.

Romeo Beckham with parents Victoria and David. Victoria Beckham/Instagram

This was followed by a compilation of clips and photos of Romeo from childhood to now, including more videos of him playing soccer, cooking, gracing magazine covers and on vacation. As well as plenty of family snaps, Romeo’s girlfriend Mia Regan also appeared in the second half of the video.

David and Victoria are also parents to sons Brooklyn, 24, and Cruz, 18, and daughter Harper, 12.

Romeo has been following in his dad’s soccer footsteps. In Janaury, he made his debut for Premier League Brentford's B team, with dad David among those who watched the game at Welling United's Park View Road Stadium in England.

Cruz Beckham, Harper Beckham, David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Romeo Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham. Darren Gerrish/WireImage

“Happy to make my debut @brentfordbteam and get the win 🤩,” Romeo wrote on Instagram alongside a series of shots of him on the pitch.

At the time he was on loan from Inter Miami II, but in June he signed a permanent deal with the London-based team.

“Proud and excited for the new challenge ahead 🐝♥️ @brentfordbteam,” he shared on Instagram.

