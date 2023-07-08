Victoria and David Beckham Celebrate Harper's 12th Birthday with 'Chic' Prada Party

Harper Beckham is (almost) 12!

Victoria and David Beckham celebrated their daughter Harper turning 12 on July 10 in the chicest way possible — with a trip to the Prada Caffè in Harrods department store in London.

“Harper Seven is 12!! (almost) @Prada party for Harper Seven💕CHIC!!, “ Victoria, 49, wrote on Instagram on Saturday as she shared a series of snaps from the elegant party. The former Spice Girl tagged her husband David, and sons Romeo and Cruz Beckham, who also joined them.

In the first photo, proud mom Victoria stood with her arm around Harper in front of a neon-bright Prada sign that shone brightly onto the mint green interiors of the cafe. The smiling mom-and-daughter duo both wore stylish dresses for the occasion — Harper in an elegant purple slip dress, while Victoria opted for a floor length strappy black gown.

Harper had a birthday party with her family at the Prada Caffè in Harrods. Victoria Beckham/Instagram

Birthday girl Harper was next seen next to dad David, 48, inside the cafe. As they leaned towards one another, the daddy-daughter duo both sported big smiles. Other snaps saw the 11-year-old happily posing with a Prada gift bag and smiling beside a delicious-looking red and white birthday cake, which was lit with tall white candles.

Victoria also made sure she captured the birthday girl posing solo in front of the Prada Caffè, as well as a shot of Harper's older brother Cruz, 18, — this time inside the cafe — wearing a pair of bright pink-framed sunglasses.

David and Harper inside the Prada Caffè. Victoria Beckham/Instagram

The mom of four shared more from the sweet celebration on her Instagram Stories, including a photo of Harper standing behind older brother Romeo, 20, in the cafe with her arms wrapped around him. “Someone loves her big brother!!!,” Victoria wrote on the sweet post.

As well as more sweet snaps of her kids, the fashion designer also shared a sneak peek at what was on the menu for Harper's birthday bash — a pink sweet treat on a plate with a "Victoria" place card next to it and a cappuccino, both with Prada logos on them.

Harper had a giant birthday cake. Victoria Beckham/Instagram

David also posted several photos from the birthday bash as he celebrated his daughter turning 12. “@harrods Start of the birthday celebrations HarperSeven @prada,” he wrote one snap of the birthday girl. "My Birthday Girl" he captioned another photo of himself with the preteen.

The former soccer player also posted snaps of some of the dishes the Beckhams enjoyed — which spanned several courses — along with a menu from the chic Prada party.

Harper’s birthday party comes after parents Victoria and David marked their 24th wedding anniversary with a series of sweet posts on Instagram last week. In his post, David featured a throwback photo of him and Victoria holding a pair of adorable puppies.

Harper with older brother Romeo Beckham. Victoria Beckham/Instagram

“On this day 4.7.99. 24 years and counting,” David captioned his post. “To the best wife, mummy & drinking partner (most of the time). Happy Anniversary, love u so much.”

Victoria had her own Instagram posts for the anniversary — sharing memories both old and new. In one post, David stares lovingly at her, while she makes eye contact with the camera, firmly grasping her husband’s hand. The carousel also showcased two other photos of the couple: one with him kissing the side of her head and another of the two of them enjoying a glass of wine together.

“Still holding hands and still laughing (with you not just at you),” Victoria captioned her post. “I love you so much.”