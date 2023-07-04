David and Victoria Beckham Celebrate Their 24th Wedding Anniversary: 'Still Holding Hands'

Ah, true love!

On the date of their 24th wedding anniversary, David and Victoria Beckham are taking to Instagram to celebrate the day. In a series of posts, the British power couple celebrated that special day 24 years ago, while also commemorating the love they hold now.

In his post, the former pro soccer player, 48, featured a photo of him and Victoria, 49, holding puppies from a time gone by.

“On this day 4.7.99. 24 years and counting,” David captioned his post. “To the best wife, mummy & drinking partner (most of the time). Happy Anniversary, love u so much.”

Celebrities flocked to his post, celebrating their love and wishing them continued happiness. “Happy anniversary to my favorite couple in the world,” Desperate Housewives lead and Victoria's best friend Eva Longoria wrote.

“So beautiful,” wrote Charmed star Alyssa Milano. “Love your love.”

No Country For Old Men actor Josh Brolin kept his comment simple: “Wow.”

Victoria had her own Instagram posts for the anniversary — sharing memories both old and new. In one post, David stares lovingly at her, while she makes eye contact with the camera, firmly grasping her husband’s hand. The carousel also showcased two other photos of the couple: one with him kissing the side of her head and another of the two of them enjoying a glass of wine together.

“Still holding hands and still laughing (with you not just at you),” Victoria captioned her post. “I love you so much.”

The Spice Girl also posted a throwback to her wedding day 24 years ago, featuring the couple cutting an oversized cake flowering with fruit at their ceremony. Of course, they cut it with a life-sized saber.

Twenty-four years into their marriage and the Beckhams still only have eyes for each other. Just days ago, the two sat front row at the Jacquemus show in Versailles, France, and gazed into each others' eyes while high-fashion happened around them.

The couple sailed along the water at the Palace of Versailles in a row boat, from which they watched the fashion show — including models Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid — on the reservoir.

Their boat ride turned into a mini romantic date, as the two got lovey-dovey. They cuddled and held each other while exchanging sweet smiles.

