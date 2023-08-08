Victoria Beckham Goes Waterskiing on Lake Vacation with Husband David and Kids: 'Most Perfect Few Days'

The couple brought daughter Harper and son Cruz on their Canadian lakeside vacation

By Hannah Sacks
Published on August 8, 2023 04:11PM EDT
beckham family water sports
Photo:

Victoria Beckham/Instagram

David and Victoria Beckham are trying something new while on vacation with their kids!

On Monday, the famous couple shared several photos from their family vacation to Lake Muskoka in Canada.

In Victoria's post, the singer, 49, poses with her soccer player husband, 48, shares a photo of daughter Harper, 12, with her father, smiles with friends, and includes a photo of herself waterskiing.

"The most perfect few days in Muskoka with beautiful friends. @jamiejsalter @sherylsalter Xkisses @davidbeckham @cruzbeckham #harperseven (and yes that is me water skiing 😂😂)," she captioned the post.

Separately, the pro soccer player shared a video to his Instagram of son Cruz, 18, hanging off the side of the boat and waterskiing with bare feet. In the video, Cruz loses his grip as water sprays in his face, causing him to go flying.

"This has to hurt 😂," Beckham wrote in the caption. "I'm not sure he heard arms straight 😆 @cruzbeckham."

On her Instagram Story, the former Spice Girl shared pictures and videos of Harper wakeboarding, noting that it was her daughter's first time. Harper held onto a rope and rode the waves behind the boat, riding parallel to the vessel.

The Beckhams share their four kids — sons Cruz, Romeo, 20, and Brooklyn, 24, and daughter Harper.

This summer, Victoria has supported her husband with Cruz and Harper in tow at several of the retired soccer star's Inter Miami games. David, who is co-owner of the team, posted a sweet family photo on Monday as he attended the Inter Miami vs Dallas soccer game in Texas.

In the photo, David has his arm around Cruz and Harper as they posed in front of the soccer field. On the other side of Cruz, Victoria smiled into the camera.

"WOW what a night in Dallas 🩷🖤 thank you for the Love 🩷🖤 what a game 🇺🇸 @intermiamicf @victoriabeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven we missed you @romeobeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham 🩷🖤," the athlete captioned his post.

 In July, he was joined by Harper, Cruz and Victoria at Inter Miami's game against Cruz Azul, where he was celebrated by his family for the team's win.

"I just can’t express how proud of @davidbeckham I am. Wow! What a night in Miami!! @cruzbeckham #harperseven," Victoria wrote.

